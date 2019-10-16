“Greetings of love, man of the people. My case is a thing that I lack words to explain. My business was down, my spiritual life was zero and nothing worked for me. I was like a hopeless man without future; when I married, to have a child became a problem. After 20 years of marriage, my wife could not give me a child and everybody around me regarded me a worthless and fruitless person. I just decided to take things the way I saw them. My wife was diagnosed of fibroid and we had no money to take good care of her. My second name became poverty and shame. My parents wanted me to send my wife back to her people but I resisted it and trusted my God for help. One day, a friend gave me his phone and asked me to go online to read about you and your several articles. I did and Google led me to The Sun newspaper and directed me to your column. I read many testimonies and decided to contact you. As God may have it, you answered me politely and further instructed me to order three bottles of your oil both for me and my wife. God assisted us to do so and when we got it and started the prayer you sent to us, the first thing that happened was that my wife excreted a strange object that made her very weak all through 48 hours. She was bleeding for more than four days, thereafter; she conceived and had a baby boy a few months ago. After she had the baby, you demanded that I should repeat the prayer, which I did. To the glory of God, after the prayer, I had favour to the extent that I got enough money to open a good business. I am very comfortable now and those that rejected me are all coming back to ask for help from me. Thanks to God who used you to bless me.”

– [email protected]

“Dear Prof. Nathan, kindly publish this testimony but not with my details. My respect for you increased the day I contacted you on phone and asked you for anointing oil to pray for the success of my business. You boldly asked me to explain the nature of business that I do and I told you that I am into Yahoo-yahoo business. You rebuked me and asked me to change my business and after informing me of the danger in such business I was shocked because I never knew of its spiritual implication as you explained. You consequently asked me to pray with your oil for divine favour to go into a legitimate business, which I did. As God may have it, I did the prayer with the oil you sent to me and I received favour few weeks after the prayer from a friend who never wanted to see me. God used him to establish me and today I am happy that God set me free from the illegitimate business called Yahoo-yahoo. By the grace of God I am doing very well in my business. God bless you sir.”

– Mr. Demian N.E.

Early this year, I heard of a young graduate that was given a loan to buy a new car in his place of work. This young graduate, filled with the sense of happiness and achievement, took the car to his village. Some people rejoiced while some were deeply exasperated thus hypnotic suggestion took place. This young boy, being ignorant of spiritual life in Christ Jesus, on his way back from his village, the car suddenly swerved off the road and the car somersaulted. The young boy died on the spot. Let us not philosophise this story, the truth of the matter is that something went wrong. The boy’s mistake was rooted in the fact that not all who congratulated him in his village were happy about his new status or achievement. This is another form of psychic attack.

Another form of attack may start as a minor illness increasing to a major disease, which doctors will not be able to detect in the physical body. If by good effort a doctor detects it, the illness may refuse to respond to medical treatment. Evidence of spiritual attack abound so much. There are cases where the victim cries out from sleep and dies a few hours or days later. There is a situation also where someone may have eaten something in the dream and wakes up only to find a piece of the same material of food that he/she has eaten in the dream on his bed.

I have seen some with this experience and fervent prayers got them delivered from it. The Bible says, “Is any sick among you? Let him call for the elders of the church, and let them pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the lord” James 5:14.

The above anointing oil as a spiritual symbol of divine healing could be used to cast out devils. I have always recommended my anointing oil to those whose sickness and attacks of the enemy have resisted every spiritual and medical effort.

Spiritual attack in the realm of the kingdom of darkness can come in so many ways. Do you know that you can be given ‘akara’ balls and after taking them you start seeing funny things in your dreams. Spiritual attacks are on the increase because the devil and his demons are aware that the time is too short.

A few days ago I was invited to pray in a particular hospital in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The reason for which I was invited to both pray and anoint the hospital was because, on the official visiting day, too many visitors would come and touch some patients: among the visitors are agents of darkness who will in turn contaminate them. The doctor in charge told me that after such visit, he usually noticed much death of his patients. Some visited under the pretence that they were friends and when they leave, the patients die.

When I got there, I observed all that he said and I prayed and anointed the hospital. Days after, three people came to the doctor at different times and confessed being responsible for all the evils going on, the doctor wanted to arrest them but when he first contacted me, I discouraged him and asked him to lead them to Christ, which he finally did. I am saying that psychic attack is possible at home, office and even in cars and anywhere.

Now, another aspect of this attack is when one in his sense gratificatory pursuit goes into the spirit by involuntary nature (dream), it is not unlikely that one’s physical body becomes co-inhabited by some disembodied entities causing anomaly in behavioural pattern or mental derangement. In some unfortunate situations, the astral body of the person can be seized by other higher (beings) demons resulting inevitably in physical death.