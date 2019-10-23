“God be with you for all the good things you have been doing. I have benefited from you and I can boldly say it is true. From the second week of January to the second week of September of this year, I was like a beggar, having no supplies to make. I was begging to feed despite the very fact that I tendered quotations to do my usual supply to the companies that I supply materials to. All my quotations were denied and my contract terminated for no reason. I became confused and started praying. Though I had exchanged words with one of my rivals in the company and he told me that all through 2019 to 2024 I would beg for food, I thought it was an empty threat until I started experiencing this. In August, I ordered your oil as you instructed me, after I had contacted you. I did the prayer, which ended in August this year; I was surprised to receive a call from the main man (we call Oga) he demanded that I should supply all that was needed in the month of September and October. I am still on it as I write to you now, my rival who did charm against me has been terminated and everything he wished me has gone back to him…You know what I mean. I’m very happy that God answered me and has brought happiness to me as my wedding is coming up soon. God bless you for us…” – Mr. Drake, 07067325964

“Prof, this is two miracles in one. Do not publish my contact address as you publish this testimony. I bless God for your life and ministry; I am one of those who enjoyed the blessings of your oil before others. I thought my case was beyond God, because I have undergone several deliverances in many churches and different spiritual centres without success. For 24 years of marriage, we have patiently waited on God for a baby, but it was as if God left us without any help. About five years ago, my wife missed her period that led to a pregnancy that she carried for five years. Many people abused her and said she faked pregnancy; there was nothing we did not hear, even from our pastor. He preached about my wife in our local church after we left him. In all, she became a laughing stock. Nobody knew that her mother was responsible for her problem because both of them never related well. We read about you and contacted you for help. We ordered your oil as you instructed. After using your anointing oil, she was delivered of that baby and God used the oil in flushing her system from demonic contamination, which in turn enabled her to see her menses regularly. Though the baby died, my wife survived it. God blessed us again early this year with another pregnancy. Just a few weeks ago, she was delivered of a baby boy. I am very grateful to God for your life. When she put to bed to bed a baby boy, her mother confessed to us all that she did; to God be the glory for answering my prayer. Sir, I have confirmed all your teachings on the reason why it’s very important to know a woman beyond the physical before committing oneself to marriage; in all, I thank God.” – Mr. Anayo. E.

A young lady recently spoke to me on the phone over her ugly situation. She had a young, handsome and well-built man who consequently has attained the inviting level of material opulence. They had prior to this time exchanged rings for pre-nuptial vows (engagement). So, she had the belief that she had found a suitor.

The young lady on her own is well educated, beautiful and in herself descriptive words, “…I’m a must look for any well meaning man.” Well, I only heard her voice on the phone but have not seen her; though she persuaded me to believe that she is a beauty queen. In the process of our discussion, she started weeping and, sadly, informed me that the young man who had agreed to tie the knot with her December this year just called her and was very sad to have been involved in the relationship.

She was deeply exasperated while talking to me. I humbly implored her to calm down but she insisted and concluded on dealing with the young man by any means. When I enquired of her Christian faith, she quickly informed me of her Christian background and how she was born again. But she insisted of dealing with the young man who, according to her, wasted her years just for nothing. I patiently listened to her and finally advised her. Along the line of our conversation, the spirit of God told me what was responsible for her sorrows.

She has been under the attack of the water spirits who vowed to devastate all efforts of hers towards happiness. When I brought this to her knowledge, she finally opened up by telling me the dream she had before her suitor quitted the relationship. I would want my reader to hear her: “Sir, two days before he brought the relationship to an end, I was in the dream and noticed a snake making love to me. In the process of same, the snake spoke to me in the language of a human being and said to me that I belong to (it) him and that no relationship or marriage with anybody would work out. The snake also introduced something into my mouth (through kissing) and finally said he will come physically to see me. My Prof, I must tell you the truth, I have been seeing snakes, playing with them in the river and all that … I did not attach importance to it at all. You mean it means a lot? Was that why he left me? Can I regain him again? Man of God, please talk to me.”

I made her realise the need for deliverance first before other effort to regain the young man. I recommended a living church to her, and introduced her to my anointing oil, which she finally got and applied. I asked her not to call or visit the brother until she had concluded her deliverance prayer. After using the oil, she called and consequently informed me that the young man called her and seriously apologised to her, and told her that he was under a serious demonic influence. Today, both of them shall soon be joined together in matrimony in December as agreed.

The point I am making here is that there are many educated, beautiful and well-placed ladies today in our churches, yet nobody is coming to ask for their hand in marriage. Something is responsible! Late marriage is not a blessing to any child of God. An attack from the kingdom of darkness could be responsible. Some ladies who eventually got married do not last in marriages, why? Today, the illusory slogan affirms, “It’s either I marry you or I die.” Tomorrow, the next slogan would be, “If you don’t leave this house, I will kill you.” What a world of falsehood and misplacement of reality!

One man who recently used my oil confessed to me that he was married to a woman who charmed him and held him with charms and black power for over 20 years. When the glory of God through the anointing oil opened his eyes and brought freedom to him, he had already got five children for her.

Some people (even Christians) do not attach importance to their dreams. Dreams are too important, take note.