“Good morning Prof. I ordered your oil and started the prayer you instructed me, during the first four-day midnight prayers, as I was taking my bath with the anointed water, I noticed that a live wall gecko mysterious came out of my left thigh and rain into a hole…I made sure I killed it. Prof. I am still on my prayers. God bless you so much.”

Mr. Danagogo

(Note: I just got this message and decided to share it with my readers though the main testimony is still being awaited.)

“Dear Professor Uzorma, I am very happy to inform you that God has answered my prayer. My uncle’s wife vowed that I will never get married and have my own children but God, through you, has manifested his power to prove her a liar. When I ordered your first oil, I prayed with it and men started coming to me like before; I then made a choice of my husband and settled with him. Few weeks later, the woman boasted to my mother that she should not be happy yet, because to get married is not an issue but to have a child of my own. My mother lived in perpetual fear and I re-contacted you the second time. Yes, the first time was to get married and after your prayer with your oil, the evil powers were destroyed. When I contacted you the second time after 10 years, you asked me to order four bottles of your oil and I did. To the glory of God, after the prayer, the woman died during her confession. Today, I now have a baby boy and I am getting ready for another one. God bless you sir.”

Mrs. David U.E.

Now there is another aspect of this attack that many do not know. It is about illicit sex. This aspect of human pleasure opens the psychic space to the ubiquitous attack of the forces of darkness. Sex is ordained by God solely for procreation and not for sense gratification. However, in the manipulation of the enemy against humanity, the negative forces of the realm beyond play what we may call “psychic tricks” on those who are illicitly sexually perverted.

It was discovered through recondite and esoteric or higher positive spiritual research that, during illicit sex, the two parties involved share the greater part of each other’s negative destinies through a cosmic soul-tie process (CSP). This has been over-accentuated by many biblical writers in a deeper or symbolic ways. Again, it was also discovered that during the period of illicit sex (fornication or adultery) one’s psychic space by virtue of higher spiritual law of homogeneity, is exposed to the ubiquitous attacks of several abnormal forces.

Following the above, psychic entities, demons, could read one’s hidden record through the psychic space at any time someone is having illicit sex, if the psychic record is exposed and read by some powers, if they discover that anything negative is associated with the person’s destiny, which without illicit sex could have been averted or prevented, the negative forces will then merge the two destinies and force same down into a lower dimension that could easily be accessed by some elementals operating within the level of negative thought form.

I need to explain this very well but before I do so, let us not forget the sayings of Christ as is evident in John 10:10 that, “ the thief cometh not but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy…” Here it is obvious that the purpose, for which Satan lures people into sin, including illicit sex, is to enable him steal, kill and destroy. His motive here is explicitly exposed to enable each and every one guard his or her steps.

The psalmist confirmed Christ’s sayings thus, “the wicked watcheth the righteous and seeketh to slay him” Ps. 37; 32. Be informed that, in accordance with cosmic law of divine creation, events are ordered to promote the glory of God in the world that is constrained by matter, energy, space and time. The physical system of reality is the world of error and events are ordered and programmed in a way to either make man happy or unhappy. It is not a matter of choice but a matter of programming. Sometimes, however, one’s actions or inactions determine the materialisation of any programmed event.

By all spiritual standards, it is believed even by our most respected ancient and modern earthly theologians and priests that the Devil is not omnipresent; the question then is how he watches the righteous in order to slay him. The process by which he watches anyone is inherent in his ability in tempting anyone to fall into a heinous sin like fornication or adultery to enable him gain access into the person’s hidden records and destinies. This activity is going on from time to time in the world of man and some sons of God are not aware of it.

Let me accentuate here that if you are expecting a blessing from God or you have been assured of a particular job, money, contract and breakthrough, if, out of mundane excitement, you get yourself involved in illicit sex, having been convinced that money must come your way. The moment you do this, you end up exposing your secrets to the devils that will consequently read your hidden record in the realm of the spirit and access all hidden information concerning your destiny and will merge same with whoever is engaged in the same act with you. At this point, the enemy could manipulate it at the point you are having illicit sex. By virtue of illicit sex, one exposes his secrets to the demons whose interest it is to steal, kill or destroy it in accordance with Christ’s teachings in John 10:10. Do remember that the secret of your success is the target of the enemy.

Now, if they access your hidden information, which you have enabled them to do by virtue of illicit sex, they will prevent the blessing from materialising. If they abort it, you will be disappointed. This is one of the major causes of near-success syndrome. The etheric line through which this information is accessed could be manipulated by demons. This is why someone’s name could be shortlisted for political appointment and he or she, because of his closeness or affinity with the political powers that be, will end up indulging in illicit sex and after that he or she will be disappointment. This is applicable to every aspect of human life.

Disappointments do not just come, the forces of darkness usually take advantage of one’s ignorance in this aspect to defer one’s blessing or steal same and channel it to anyone who comes to receive solution from them; let it be known here that the Devil does not have anything to offer to his agents and slaves. What he does is to steal. He only steals and gives what he has stolen to those who consult him for solution. This is the basis by which Satan is said to be giving ‘blessings’ to people.

There are various methods used by the prince of darkness and his cohorts to monitor people and cause them to live in abject poverty. Some people have made enough efforts in life to succeed yet they are usually greeted with disappointment. I am saying this because the devil and his evil workers are on daily increase enjoying the perpetration of evils against humanity.