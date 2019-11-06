“I was doing very well in my business before. When I started building in my village it was like war and I managed to finish the building because I saved money for it. Since then, till I contacted you, I came under the serious and constant and heavy attacks of the enemy. Getting married became a problem to me…Every girl in approached will become very interested at first but later…everything was upside down and I kept praying but could not find solution to my problem. When the attack became too much, I contacted Prof Uzorma for solution and he asked me to order two bottles of his oil…The first time I used the oil for prayer, I had a dream that made me know that something was truly wrong somewhere in my life…When I finished the prayer, all the weaknesses caused by evil attacks in my life disappeared as I began to hate sin. As soon as this happened in my life, good business opportunities started to appear, as my business started to improve tremendously I started receiving attacks again and I re-contacted Prof Uzorma and we are on it now…God bless you sir…” Mr. Daniel 08023510363.

“Dear Sir, I am grateful to God for what he has used you to do in our family. We have been experiencing constant and untimely death. It has lasted for more than ten years without any hope of solution. Different men of God came to us and prayed, some visited and stayed for two to three days yet the moment they are done, someone must surely die. We all lived in fear of not knowing who will be next. When this continued, I decided to contact you and an instruction came from you after your investigation that we should order some bottles of your when we got them, you gave some spiritual instructions on how to go about it. We did as you instructed us; I must confess that what we saw cannot be explained by words. To the glory of God since the beginning of this year we have not lost anyone again and God has not abandoned us without favour and miracles…God be with you for the good works he has been using you to do…” Mr. Edwin.D (contact withheld).

A young boy recently informed me of how he was expecting a payment of a job he did and in his dream he saw the manager of the company who gave him the cheque of 4.8 million (being the money owed him by the company) Naira. At the same point an old woman appeared from an undisclosed direction and speedily took the cheque from him and tore it before him and said to him, “as long as I live you will never make this money in the whole of your life…..”

The young Christian later confessed to me that the manager of the company who had agreed with him to pay him the money later called him the following morning to inform him that the payment will not be effected as planned with flimsy excuses. The young boy called me seven weeks ago and told me all that I have so far written here and wept bitterly. I introduced him to my miracle anointing oil and asked him to endeavor to order it, when he did about five weeks ago, I instructed him on how to do the prayers and the mid-night prayer that follows. He did as was instructed and two weeks to the prayers (which was suppose to take him three weeks) the manager of the company called him and apologized to him saying that he could not imagine that his company has been owing him for a job he did for three to four years.

According to the brother, he stopped the prayer mid-way as a result of the answer he received from God. The money was paid the same day the manager invited him for the same purpose.

There are some delays that are not ordinary at all. When your expectations are delayed and maybe denied I urge you to get closer to God in prayers, you may be amazed to discover that an agent of darkness may be responsible. I handled a case that I traced to a particular man. My friend that has related with me for over four years has a wife that has always experienced evil dreams that usually lead to miscarriages. His wife has had about fifteen miscarriages. At a point, I decided to investigate what was responsible. It is amazing what I discovered.

The woman had a boyfriend that both of them agreed to marry before the lady later disappointed him. The boy decided to deal with the lady. He pretended to be happy with her after pleading with her to wait him for one more year in order to settle down with her. She refused and was consequently in a hurry to settle down with the later young man (who later became my friend) because of his financial muscles. Thereafter the boyfriend pretended to be happy with her, not knowing that he had consulted a witch doctor that prepared a charm that was aimed at tying her womb.

She was still having illicit love affair with the young man until it was revealed to me. Like I said, when I took the issue of her miscarriages very seriously, I investigated it only to discover that the womb of my friend’s wife was spiritually tied and that the woman was still relating with the boy who pretended to be friendly. Some women can be strange! When I got the revelation I decided to confront the woman, she was shocked that God could expose her secretes to the extent of knowing that what she was hiding was responsible for her physical sorrow. She wept and vowed never to repeat same. I administered deliverance on her though that was done after a long time discussion with the lover boy too.

I am sharing this testimony with all my readers because the woman had a baby boy two months ago after fifteen years of miscarriage. It took the grace of God to separate the tie between the boy and the woman because the woman was in love while the young man was on a mission to ruin her home without her knowledge. Let me at this point warn those women who still keep secret or open relationship with their former boyfriends with an intension of making themselves “happy”, this is very wrong and is another way through which the spirit of lust and fornication and adultery is nourished and sustained. The Bible says “if a man be in Christ, he is a new creation, old things are passed away, behold all things have become new” II Corinth. 5:17.

The above biblical assertion to all extent authenticates the fact that the moment one is in Christ he is a new person and any old life becomes a history. In the same vein, if any woman is married, everything about her old relationship becomes a thing of the past. Keeping any secret relationship to the extent of sleeping together is an abomination. Such can delay the progress of a Christian family in many ways.