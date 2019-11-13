“Prof, I want the whole world to hear my voice because of the total freedom from witchcraft attack that I recently received through the use of your oil. I and my family together with my ministry have been under this attack for the past 3 years now, but when I got your anointing oil and used it as you directed me, the attack became the thing of the past. I am the happiest man on earth now. Thank you sir as I need more of the oil again for more testimonies.” Apostle Prosper. 08171994278

The devil can do anything so long as he derives joy in doing it. Some women have killed their husbands without their conscious intention in this connection. This is no joke. I am presently handling an issue where a young lady who wanted to own her husband not by good character but with charms, went and prepared love portion to enable her husband love her beyond measure. She did and upon giving the man the love portion, her husband ate it and became demented few days later. Now she has become very confused as responsibility of her four children are on her now. This is very serious and should be spoken against.

One of the famous Greek scholars Plato derived the etymology of the word “demon” from the Greek daimon from an adjective meaning “intelligent” or “knowing” If this derivation is truly correct, it suggests that intelligence was considered a prominent characteristic of demons.

The above would be expected as we all know that they (demons) are fallen angels. As Satan’s vast wisdom became vitiated when iniquity was found in him as is evident in (Ezekiel 28:12-17) the Bible. The same wisdom that characterizes angels in general must also have been corrupted in his followers. This is undoubtedly why demons use their great but perverted knowledge so relentlessly in an effort to frustrate God’s purpose hence we are in a constant spiritual warfare.

It is consequent upon the above assertion that an agent of darkness can destroy so many people; I mean total destruction in an attempt to destroy a single man of God who is focused, dedicated and serious in the service of God. One of the ways through which he succeed in doing this, is to spread false information and vicious campaign of calumny in order to blaspheme the man of God. He may consequently possess the lips of many with lying spirits in order to achieve his nefarious objective. I have always informed men of God not to be worried or bothered when they are accused of anything they are innocent of. It is the outcome of a serious warfare.

At this point, I wish to warn those agents of darkness hitherto masquerading as agents of light to be warned because you cannot serve God and Satan at the same time. Those who only specialize in prophesy by the use of occult powers, and end up enslaving themselves because of material gain, do remember that the day of reckoning is almost here.

Men who consult professional mediums and use other methods of divination to obtain knowledge of the future seem to imply a degree of confidence in the intelligence of evil spirits and thereby contaminating themselves in the same degree. The “superior” knowledge demons possess is not a holy or saving knowledge. Demons “believe” but only to “tremble” (James 2:19). They are confirmed in depravity and never seek forgiveness. As preeminently unclean spirit, they never long for purity. They confess Jesus Christ is Lord, but they do not trust Christ or submit to him, although they recognize his authority (Mark 1:24; 5:6-7).

All those who in one way or the other have received assistance from the forces of darkness will tell you the degree of pains they are presently undergoing. Anything you get from demon must be a source of enslavement.

I had an experience some months back when I met a woman who had received solution to her barrenness by visiting a particular man who claims to be God on earth who is presently in Nigeria. According to the woman, she had waited upon God for divine visitation of having a baby. In her words, “Man of God, for over 15 years God abandoned me, neglected my request and treated me in a wrong way, to the extent that I thought I was no longer made in his true image”.

After waiting upon God for many years without any answer, she was introduction to this great but demonic guru who upon meeting her informed her to wash his temple and drink the dirty water therein, she deviated from the truth and did as a desperate women. There are people even among Christian who can do anything in their deep and desperate need to remove shame of being called derogatory names by their enemies, and by being in a hurry in this connection, they end up incurring greater problem than the initial one that propelled them in search for solution.

According to the woman, she drank the dirty water and consequently conceived of a baby boy and put to bed after nine months. she was happy and elated to the extent of presenting the baby on God’s alter, men of God prayed and the entire church rejoiced that God has answered their long awaited prayers but only the women knew what she did and how same was done to the glory of Satan. The Bible had informed us that the hearts of men are very deceitful. The young boy began to grow in accordance with the demand of nature. With time, his parents started noticing a lot of strange things around the him to the extent that the boy could discuss audibly while in deep sleep state, disclose things that happened in his absence, discover and reveal age long secrets of the family, command domestic animals at home and much more.

What made the woman to consult me was due to the fact that the little boy spiritually stopped every avenue of financial blessings coming to the house on occasion that her mother provoked him and he was deeply exasperated and shot all the doors of blessings. The family started experiencing penury to the extent of selling off every property they had laboured to purchase. Though, they did not know about this, until they met me few months ago in Lagos State. I implored the woman to bring the little boy to me, but she was afraid of doing so on the account that the 15 years old boy would not want to hear anything about God and does not attend any church.