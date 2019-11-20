“Man of God, may the Lord continue to be glorified in your life due to the good works He is using you to do in this generation. I have finished the prayer you gave me with your anointing oil. It was for brake through and favour. It has worked for me as I have received monetary gifts in the month of November much more than three times of my salary. May God bless you. Bro Joel Wakawa 08095939889. Repeated.

“Today is a special day in my life and the life of my family members. My first son that left for Canada in 2002 that forgot us and decided to live his life over there came back as a result of your prayer. It all started when my son travelled to continue his education in Canada and I had a problem with one of my elder brothers who spoke in anger and told me that as long as he is alive my son will not remember me neither will he remember my family in any way. I thought it was just a mere threat until it started unfolding. My son forgot everything about us and never remembered us. He is a medical doctor that I spent all my earnings in training. The situation continued and men of God started praying yet nothing happened. One of my sons contacted you and after your investigation you revealed what happened and what was done to divert his attention from home. You asked us to order four bottles of your oil which we did and prayed with it, after the prayer, my brother that was responsible for the problem became sick and asked me to forgive him. He confessed how he used charm to turn the heart of my son and caused him to forget home…After all that, something strange happened and two weeks after, my son returned home with his Canadian wife and four children. I saw them and was so happy… God bless you richly my brother…” Chief Romanus Ikechukw. Email [email protected]

What made the woman to consult me was due to the fact that the little boy spiritually stopped every avenue of financial blessings coming to the house on occasion that her mother provoked him and he was deeply exasperated and shot all the doors of blessings. The family started experiencing penury to the extent of selling off every property they had laboured to purchase. Though, they did not know about this, until they met me few months ago in Lagos State. I implored the woman to bring the little boy to me, but she was afraid of doing so on the account that the 15 years old boy would not want to hear anything about God and does not attend any church.

I then asked the woman to obtain my anointing oil and pray with it for some days, using it to anoint the boy when he is sleeping and bring report back to me. She did as she was instructed and was bamboozled at what she saw. Now hear her in her own words, “Daddy God is great indeed. Do you know that upon robbing him the oil as he was sleeping, I noticed a mighty noise in his room, he was shouting and screening calling for help, I and my husband rushed into his room and saw a big black python in his bed. We ran out and started peeping through a little opening in the door… we watched in amazement only to witness the reappearance of my son, he battled with the forces until he became very weak my husband was afraid of entering into the room but I went into his room the second time with the oil and re-anointed him with same and prayed for him and he finally slept.

Prof. is amazing that my son has changed completely and is serving God with us now. He prays with us, reads his Bible now and does his mid-night prayers as a true child of God. He has confessed what happened to my husband business as you rightly revealed. He told us that he was a snake and not a real human being as we all thought of him. Here is a boy who can lock himself up in his room for three weeks without food yet he looked healthy, now asking me for food and relating with us as a true son of his father. Oh! I have learnt my lesions my Prof may God forgive me and have mercy on me…”

From so many testimonies I have received from people who have used my oil, I profoundly came to the full recognition of the fact that God is still alive. For those who doubt, do not forget that God removed the heart of a man from king Nebuchadnezzar and gave him the heart of a beast; God again took away the heart of a beast from him and gave him the heart of a human being. Verily I say unto you with God all things are possible.

The miracles I have recorded through the use of my anointing oil are more than the physical eyes can see. God is the owner of this business (ministry) and I am glad that souls are been won into the kingdom of God as the enemy is not happy seeing many he has held captive freed to Gods own glory.

Now be informed that there are many people, even born again Christians who are suffering as a result of covenants they entered into in the dream state. Sometimes as a result of things they were made to say or do or sign in unconscious state. A thing they would never have done if it were in the physical. Again a thing the implication alone would lead to total destruction. Like the case of a young Christian brother who told me that every time in the dream, he usually find himself having sex with her mother. With this type of experience, one enters into hidden covenant with evil forces; the physical efforts will be greeted with failures.

Some do not know why they fail in life. They do not attach any importance to their dream experience. I recently had a chart with a colleague and a Professor in the field of microbiology who according to him have been reading my column ever since I started writing on esoteric and philosophical issues but was in deep confusion reading the works of a man he considers “a philosophical guru” in the area of Christian spirituality. In his discussion with me, he further frowned at my stand on spiritual issues and consequently inferred, “I do not go to church, and I am not possessed though my dreams are not too good but I am not bordered about them”.

In my further discussion with him, I quickly came to the knowledge that he belongs to one of the groups that emphasizes on deep esoteric knowledge. The one founded by one German esoteric master that has ravaged the world today. I want to inform the public through this medium that the nature of one’s (mental, social and spiritual) development, will determine how the forces (intelligent beings-demons) of darkness will attack one.

If the forces of darkness have seen that by virtue of your academic level, they cannot dominate you by compelling you to bow to any ugly carved image, they will device a means to dominating and attacking you by giving you “wise books.” Books written with deep demonic inspiration but are very psychical and esoteric; all to put you in bondage. So no matter how you claim to be free without the true knowledge of Christ, you are already carried away into the abode of Satan.

In most cases, the prevailing situation around someone points to the roots of some events in the individual’s daily life. What one is experiencing may indicate the need for a serious deliverance.