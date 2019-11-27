“The God of Abraham has answered me through your prayers. I have been having series of problems in my business and I lost everything I labored for as a result of my wife’s ill-health. Medical experts said she was suffering from a sickness that they have no name for. My wife was always crying and fainting every other week.

This continued for years without solution and I sold all I had in order to get her back on her feet, yet it was very difficult and almost impossible. I became confused. What surprised me was the fact that I sold my last property to take her abroad for treatment, she got there and nothing was discovered in her…The whole of the money went like that. Following this experience, I was sent out of business and I became a laborer. My wife was there for me and my business died completely too. I was thinking of committing suicide before I was introduced to you by one of my in laws. When we contacted you, an instruction came from you that brought serious relive for us all. You asked us to order for five bottles of your oil which my in law assisted us to do….

To the glory of God, the moment we got the oil, events started unfolding, my wife started recovering and all those attacks that kept her sleepless night vanished. Her body started building up gradually, before we ended the prayer, my wife became healed and started walking around, cooking and doing domestic work.

She has fully recovered and one of my brother in laws who never wanted to hear anything about us surprisingly visited us at the middle of the prayer and assisted me with huge money to go back to my business. Dear Prof. this is serious miracle. I am back to my feet and can’t thank God enough for your life. God bless you for us sir…” Chief. C. C Maduabuchi Email [email protected]

In most cases, the prevailing situation around someone points to the roots of some events in the individual’s daily life. What one is experiencing may indicate the need for a serious deliverance. Many people, Christians and even born again ones, spirit filled do dream evil dreams. Some find themselves crossing river, swimming in large fearful looking water, attending meetings in the water, forest, fighting, flying, being pursued by masquerades, dogs and at times may even be captured by enemies.

Some find themselves having sex in the dreams. When all these are happening in one’s life, it shows that the person is under serious attack of the enemy and married in the spiritual world too. Spiritual husbands or wives do sleep with their victims in the dream. When it happens, the person involved will either experience late marriage. Here the person either man or woman will certainly find it difficult to get a steady relationship that would mature into marriage because the spirit wife/husband believes his/her lover should not be allowed to be married to another person.

Secondly the person who experiences such degree of evil dream and attack in the realm of the spirit will also find it very difficult to have a child should he/she overpower the demon and get married. The angry demon will make sure that conception does not take place in such marriage. Many people who are still expecting God for such blessing today may have this demonic connection responsible for the delay.

Following such serious attack in the spirit world, if as a result of praying and fasting the spiritual spouse could not stop the earthly spouse from having children, he may try to destroy the home. When such homes are destroyed, reasons usually given for the dissolution are always difficult to convince anybody because they are usually very flimsy. Such spiritual husbands and spiritual wives have destroyed many homes. They are sometimes responsible for unstable homes and many are ignorant of this.

Two weeks ago a particular woman called me on the phone to narrate the reason why her husband sent her back home. I discovered that it was a minor matter that may happen in any home. When I enquired further I discovered that the lady herself was possessed and needed deliverance. I ministered to her on phone and recommended my oil which she used and consequently regained her home.

The forces of darkness are at work from time to time. For instance a brother also called me from Lagos state and told me what has been happening in their family for over 60 years now. According to him, “a snake usually makes appearance once every year in the month of October. When the snake makes this appearance, everything we have labored for in life, will come to naught. We are suffering so much Nathan my brother.”

I had this discussion with him in the month of July this year. He was afraid that his business contact that he has worked hard to build since this year will collapse due to the manifestation of the snake in October 2012. I spoke with him and gave him hope in Christ Jesus. I further urged him to order some bottles of my anointing oil which he did. He got the oil and went to his village at (Anambra State) to anoint the house as i directed him. He did as was instructed, the following day, he went back to Lagos being his place of abode. When he got the oil, I asked him to dig a little hole in his compound and empty the oil inside the hole after reading some bible passages by 12 midnight to 2am. In fact, he followed my instructions and was not disappointed at all.

Early last week, He called me to share this wonderful testimony with me. Now hear him, “Dear man of God, I am most grateful to God for answering my prayers. Yes, God has taken away the shame out of our family that has lasted for over 60 years now.

The snake I told you about appeared as usual and entered inside the hole that I dug and anointed. The snake entered their and died. It was a mighty snake that has held us back for many years. May people came and saw it dead. It is wonderful my brother. All my contacts are intact and God has started a new thing in the life of all our family members. The world shall hear this later, may the good God bless you…”

Many people are suffering in life due to what the devil and his human agents are doing. That is why some people see, hear and feel what others do not see or hear. One may be born again, filled with the Spirit with the evidence of speaking in tongues, but unless the demonic marks on the body are broken and fully renounced, the consequences may be disastrous.