There was another serious demonic case that I recently handled; it was the case of a young man who has a living object inside his head. Each time the young man bends his head, the living object begins to talk to the hearing of people. Dear reader, there are more than the physical eyes of the sons of men can see. I am not ignorant of such consolidated satanic manipulation of the enemy. I told the young boy what to do and he did it but the object did not die nor vanish from his body. You could recall that Christ found himself in a similar situation as was recorded by St. Mark in Chapter 8 vs 22 through 26. Here Jesus Christ prayed for a blind man who later saw men as trees walking. But could not see clearly until the Master prayed the second time and the blind eyes were fully restored. In the same vein, when the answer to my prayer was delayed, I decided to apply my oil on it. It could interest you to know that as soon as the anointing oil was poured on the head of the young man, the demon spoke, not through the mouth of the possessed but through and inside his head; it was a verbal voice that everybody heard and was amazed. The demon visibly came out of his head through the nose like a worm and the boy became weak and slept off till the following day.

There is another aspect of this demonic attack that so many people do not know and those who know about it do not take it seriously at all. This aspect of esoteric manipulation has wrecked many homes and individuals.

Many people suffer from what they do not know about, while some are undergoing difficulties which they have done all their best to solve, but to no avail. Many of such people are born again and spirit filled; this informs why many Christians are divided in their opinion with respect to covenant and curses and their possible effect on the life of Christians.

Some Christians do not believe that covenant and curses could affect their lives in any way following the biblical assertion that “If any man be in Christ he is a new creature, old things are passed away, behold all things are become new” 11 Cor. 5:17. This bible portion does not silent the devil and his cohorts in their nefarious assignment against the children of God. We only need to be careful so that the enemy does not take undue advantage of our ignorance to undue us. Do not forget that God had lamented, “My people perish for lack of knowledge” Hosea 4:6.

From experience hitherto gathered, I have come to the full knowledge that curses and covenants and their affect on the lives of Christians constitute to greater reason why they suffer. I have come to the recognition that many of the problems some Christians are facing could be traced to covenant and curses. But their ignorance of this has helped to keep them in these unbelievable sorrows. So many problems have been traced to family covenant and ancestral curses. So many families are suffering untold hardship today due to this type of spiritual attack. Those who ignore it keep on suffering while those who quickly do something about it get themselves out of it.

Curses and covenant are major mountains of problems facing man today. They are the root of many predicaments in the world of matter, energy, space and time. It is very easy today in a common sight or in a common manner to see able bodied men and women roaming about the street doing nothing as well as having no good sense of direction. Some of these people when approached will simply tell you of their good efforts in different businesses that have failed. As a result, they get frustrated and become weak in life.

To this group of people, their world has simply ended. They are like spectators in a great foot ball match. Their only hope is death. They pray for death to come so that they can rest and leave this world that has not been fair to them. It is on this note that some people have attempted suicide in order to end it all. To some people too, they have worked for years, passed so many sleepless nights to make ends meet, the more effort they make, the less they succeed.

These groups of people work like the horse and eat like an ant. One whose salary must finish before he or she receives it, living from hand to mouth yet there is no hope of improvement. This type of deplorable state has made people to cry from time to time. They work without having anything to show for it. Many others spend their days in and outside hospital without hope of any better cure even in the future. Their illness rather than becoming better is becoming worse. We have consciously and through different commitments we made by our unsound reasoning entered into one type of covenant or the other with the demonic world and this is responsible for our predicaments.

It is a common saying in our traditional setting, that, “if we do the things our father did, it is no sin…” Our fathers offered sacrifices and so must we. We are not better than our fore fathers. Also, we have been gagged and handed over to the forces that daily attack us. There are different types of covenant in this world that haunt people. We have hidden covenant. There are many people even born again Christians who are presently suffering as a result of hidden covenant. Sometimes, it comes as a result of things they were made to say or sign. Again some people do not know that by exchanging the same cloth with a witch, one may begin to suffer from hidden covenant.

I recently talked to a lady who was suffering from this type of manipulation (hidden covenant) for years without her knowledge of it. She has had about nine disappointment in marriage little did she know that her friend who was a witch got her involved without her knowledge by wearing the same cloth with her.