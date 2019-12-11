“Glory to God who used your oil to restore my health condition that defied every medication. I had a little problem with my wife who later took the misunderstanding so far and fought me without mercy. Before you could know it, she poisoned me in the spirit and it manifested when I ate the food she gave to me. I was so sick that nobody could assist me. My wife became more interested on my properties. She desired me dead and said it to my hearing. I was down while she was after my companies and properties.

However, I was so shocked to discover that she was responsible for my downfall. It came to pass that she left with my cars and my only child to her man friend’s house. I went to her with the help of security agents and took delivery of my child; the woman was after everything I labored for in life. In the midst of this crisis, I was still down with unknown sickness. When I contacted you and ordered seven bottles of your oil as instructed, she became sick and after a while, she became mentally demented. As soon as that happened, I became healed immediately. It was a battle that took a little time, but I must confess that God answered us and brought my enemies to shame. My business is back and God has fought my battle for me. God bless you richly my brother.”

– Mr. Fredrick K.

I recently talked to a lady who was suffering from this type of manipulation (hidden covenant) for years without her knowledge of it. She has had about nine disappointments in marriage; little did she know that her friend who was a witch got her involved without her knowledge by wearing the same cloth with her. As a weak child of God, she became initiated and suffered from serious hidden covenant that devastated her life.

The last one that made her call me was the man she had agreed to settle with, who consequently came to her home for official introduction and the whole family accepted him. The same man was told not to be involved in the marriage in his dreams and was told that the lady was a witch. When the lady contacted me, I prayed for her and revealed exactly what I am saying now. She was amazed to know that all she has gone through in life was as a result of wearing the same cloth with a (witch) friend.

I introduced my anointing oil to her and she used it, had her bath with it and did all the prayers that I gave her to do. In the end, she was happy because the same man called her and reconciled with her and today they are married and the marriage, which took place last month, is full of expectations, to the glory of God. You could imagine how, by merely exchanging clothes with an agent of darkness, one was kept in bondage for years. Begin to think of your case, you may not know that the little thing you have been neglecting may be responsible for all you have been going through.

There is also a covenant one enters into mistakenly. One never planned to get involved. The forces of darkness may plan it in a way that the person will find himself acting a script he does not know how it was written. This may happen to weak Christians and those who are not born again. Some who do not have Christ are made to suffer all kinds of afflictions just because they shook hands with an agent of the Devil. The agent could be a relation, a friend or a colleague in the office or school. Like a pastor once told me that his father, an agent of darkness, manipulated his wife to death; this happened before he was introduced to this column. I did inform him that if he had known me by then, his father would have accepted Christ by force. The pastor told me that his father prepared food and invited his wife to eat with him; the woman refused and informed him that she had eaten and had no appetite to eat again. The father in-law insisted and urged her to taste the meat. “If you are satisfied, you can at least eat the meat,” he said.

The young woman of God dipped her hand into the soup and took a lump of meat, ate it and went her way. That same night she dreamed and saw the father-in-law telling her to prepare and get ready for a meeting. She replied, “Which meeting are you talking about?” “Witches’ meeting, of course,” answered the father-in-law.

The woman of God wanted to resist but could not because a contact had been established in the physical through the meat. So, she went to the meeting with them on top of a tree and came back with a serious sickness that finally killed her in the physical. The pastor lamented that he came in contact with my column late because of what he went through before his wife died. Anything can happen to anybody that is not too careful. Be warned!

I have extensively discussed issues on attack in the spirit realm and I am most grateful to God for the deliverance he has done in the lives of many through this exposition. I have received so many testimonies that have shown that God has never changed, no matter how we try to modernize him; he is still “the Ancient of Days.” Some of the testimonies we have published here are the ones we got the approval of people to publish. Some are not comfortable to let others know what they are going through or what they have gone through in life. Those who in one way or the other appreciated God through my expositions are quite appreciated in return.

For instance, two weeks ago, I received an email that I was instructed not to publish, but I must say that the testimony contained in that email shall help to advance the faith of so many, if published. I have, therefore, decided to share the testimony, to the glory of God, while keeping to the instruction of not making known the testifier.

The young man wrote to inform me that he came from a place where he was hated even by his father who, according to him, killed his mother and married another. His father, being a native doctor, never wanted him to succeed in any of his endavours in life. He loved his father so much and was willing to do anything for him. His father, on his part, also wanted him dead at all cost.

Fortunately, he was introduced to this column by one of his friends who wanted him to be set free by God. According to him, he became addicted to Philosophical Reflections (being my column in The Sun newspaper). He got deeply involved to the extent that he was borrowing money to buy the Wednesday Sun Newspaper. On one occasion, he was amazed at the type of testimonies oozing out of this page. Thus he decided to order for the oil through the effort and assistance of some good friends. Not knowing that his evil father, together with his step-mother, had concluded an arrangement of killing him through invocation killing or shooting, which I have discussed in this column as Sympathetic magic-death without contact.

This nature of spiritual attack is going on from time to time. Before they decided to embark on killing him though invocation, the young man had already got my anointing oil and had started the (6am to 3pm) fasting that accompanies it. For those of you who have done it, you know that I have always recommended 12am to 2am midnight prayer in the process. So, the young man was doing his midnight prayer when, according to him, something like a stone hit his chest and he almost became unconscious and his hands went to the place he kept the anointing oil, “he broke the rules” by using the oil to anoint himself.