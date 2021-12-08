“I am very grateful to God for what he has used you to do for me. I am a consultant without anything to boast for it. I have been abandoned by many people. No money, no food, nothing to show for many years of my input in my profession. If I tender any quotation for any job, it bounced back and this has kept me in a bad mood for years. However, I called you in the month of April and informed you of my intention to secure a particular big job and you asked me to order three bottles of your oil, which I did, and after the prayer nothing happened and I called you again; you asked me to repeat the process the second time, which I did with joy. As God may have it, after the prayer, I got the contract. We were more than 123 companies the tendered for the job and, surprisingly, I was favored. Today, God has blessed me and I am indebted to you, sir. God bless you richly.”

– Mr. Gregory H., [email protected]

Now. if you are not solely rooted in Christ (or even if you are rooted, always listen to Divine Voice within you in this regard) don’t establish any business or borrow money to support your business on any of the below dates. However, the dates are 48 in number but you are provided here with a few, hence “a word is enough for the wise”.

They are: January= 1, 2, 11, 17, February=8, 16 and 17. March 1,3,12 etc, April= 1,3,5, etc, May=8,10 etc, June=7 etc, July 7 etc, August=3,18,20 etc, September=2,15,18 etc, October=15 etc, November=11 etc, December=7 etc. I warned as I have always warned: if you are not strong in the Lord, Never, and I mean Never you establish any business contact on the aforementioned dates the Bible observes, “A prudent man forseeth the evil and hideth himself, but the simple pass on and are punished Prov. 22:3

There are so many things that are associated with some of these dates that time may not permit me to explain. However, be informed that anything brought into the physical earth on any of the dates mentioned above, shall not see the light of day, unless serious spiritual steps are taken appropriately to ameliorate the situation. Violent death, poverty and lack, disgrace, and sudden death are not ordinary at all. Be informed that any money you borrow from any source to support your business on any of these dates, shall end up in irredeemable debt.

Let me accentuate here on a serious note that among the 48 days, five days are very ill-fated, if ill-fated is the right word in this context. On these five days, no matter how “carnally spiritual” you may be, do not either establish business or undertake any business engagement, marriage, love affair, journey or anything you would want to benefit from because it will certainly not last.

For the purpose of repeating myself , among these five days which are, 3rd of March, 17th of August, 1st, 2nd, and 30th of September, three out of the five are also very inauspicious and unfavorable and anyone who sheds blood on that day whether he is caught or not must surely die. These are serious spiritual laws and only certain kinds of prayer will be able to deal with it. Christ taught, “But this kind does not go out except by prayer and fasting” Matthew 17:21. The phrase “This Kind…” shows that there are other kinds and the kind I am talking about is the kind that requires the use of a particular kind of my anointing oil to deal with it in line with biblical doctrines.

Plato a great Greek philosopher derived the etymology of the word “demon” from the Greek word “daimon” from an adjective meaning “intelligent” or “knowledge”. If this derivation is correct, it then suggests that intelligence was considered a prominent characteristic of demons.

That notwithstanding, the human agents of demons are highly intelligent in many occult crafts. For instance, through a psychometric process which is also in line with clairvoyance a good para-psychologist, could use ones money, cloth or any object one has used to read ones psychic space as well as interpret ones mental-psychic impressions hence it is believed by occultist that anything used by any person becomes impregnated by the owner.

Every money that enters your hand should be dedicated in the name of Christ to enable you uphold your banner of victory in the Lord. Take note!

The word of God tells us, “The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy…” John 10:10. Some people in the occult take delight in enslaving others in order to ruin their business. This they do by bringing money to be dedicated for them for the period of 72hours that is, three days.

When the money is dedicated in the occult sanctum a planetary demonic power known as Lasksha (though it has another names in different secret societies) will be launched into it and thereafter the owner will give it to someone seeking assistance for breakthrough in business. The moment this dedicated money enters into your hand, your business will be ruined and you will begin to wonder what has happened to your business. Don’t borrow money anyhow for money is used in getting money, the same is used in taking away money.

Still on the dedicated money, some money lenders do same. Some of them before they lend you any money they will first of all dedicate the money to a demonic power so that: Your business will be progressive but you will not know how the money will be spent. If you have any property as collateral and if the same is greater than the loaned money, the manipulation will so be projected to you that you cannot afford to pay back to enable him take over the property.

Many have made money through rituals and human sacrifices. If you loan money from such person, the spirit operating as mura- ghost which is the source of the money will ruin your business. Because you are not a member of the cycle therefore you will not benefit from it at all. Such financial help will destroy your life and ruin your future. The ongoing spiritual warfare in the world of man is more than the eyes can see. I am saying this because the devil and his empire of forces are busy putting people into bondage through various psychic and demonic means. Nevertheless, man must be saved.

Last week I exposed some days and months that business and other related life transforming ventures should not be carried out. This is mainly for those outside the righteousness of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. If you are not rooted in the true knowledge of God through His Son Jesus Christ then know that anything you establish on earth on any of the dates mentioned last week, shall not survive.

If a child is born on any of that dates, if he or she is not made to be strong in the consciousness of Christ, he or she may not live long and if he or she lives long, it must be under a poor health and vigour. He, who falls sick on any of the dates, will not easily recover. Any marriage contracted on any of the dates, will suffer separation, divorce and perpetual quarrel and poverty. It should be noted here that if any person, no matter his or her personality commences a voyage on such a day, he will surely return home sick or have an accident that will eventually damage his business and life.

I am not saying this to infuse fears in any person, but my prime aim is to get your consciousness advanced in the right path so that you can be part of the ongoing battle against the bogus entities hitherto masquerading as angels of light.

Yes, if you start any business, build or engage in anything that will have positive effect on your life on any of the days, you will be greeted with failures and disappointment. But for those that are in Christ, the Bible says, “There is therefore no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh but after the spirit…who shall lay anything to the charge of God’s elect? It is God that justifieth” Rom.8: 1

