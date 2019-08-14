“I am very grateful to God for what he has used you to do for me. I am a consultant without anything to boastfor it. I have been abandoned by many people. No money, no food nothing to showfor many years of my input in my profession. If I tender any quotation for anyjob, it bounced back and this has kept me in a bad mood for years. However, I calledyou in the month of April and informed you of my intention to secured thisparticular big job and you asked me to order three bottles of your oil which I didand after the prayer nothing happened and I called you again you asked me torepeat the process the second time which I did with joy as God may have it, afterthe prayer, I got the contract. We were more than 123 companies the tenderedfor the job and surprisingly I was favored. Today God has blessed me and I am indebtedto you sir. God bless you richly.” Mr.Gregory H. Email [email protected]

Nowif you are not solely rooted in Christ (or even if you are rooted always listento Divine Voice within you in this regard) don’t establish any business or borrowmoney to support your business on any of the below dates. However, the datesare 48 in number but you are provided here with a few, hence “a word is enoughfor the wise”.

Theyare: January= 1, 2, 11, 17, February=8, 16 and 17. March 1,3,12 etc, April=1,3,5, etc, May=8,10 etc, June=7 etc, July 7 etc, August=3,18,20 etc,September=2,15,18 etc, October=15 etc, November=11 etc, December=7 etc. Iwarned as I have always warned: if you are not strong in the Lord Never, and Imean Never you establish any businesscontact on the aforementioned dates the Bible observes, “A prudent man forseeththe evil and hideth himself, but the simple pass on and are punished Prov. 22:3

Thereare so many things that are associated with some of these dates that time maynot permit me to explain. However be informed that anything brought into thephysical earth on any of the dates mentioned above, shall not see the light ofthe day unless serious spiritual steps are taken appropriately to amelioratethe situation. Violent date, poverty and lack, disgrace, and sudden death arenot ordinary at all. Be informed that any money you borrow from any source tosupport your business on any of these dates, shall end up in irredeemable debt.

Letme accentuate here on a serious note that among the 48 days, five days are veryill-fated, if ill-fated is the right word in this context. On these five days,no matter how “carnally spiritual” you may be, do not either establish businessor undertake any business engagement, marriage, love affair, journey oranything you would want to benefit from because it will certainly not last.

Forthe purpose of repeating myself , among these five days which are, 3rdof March, 17th of August, 1st, 2nd, and 30thof September, three out of the five are also very inauspicious and unfavorableand anyone who sheds blood on that day whether he is caught or not must surelydie. These are serious spiritual laws and only certain kinds of prayer will beable to deal with it. Christ taught, “But this kind does not go out except byprayer and fasting” Matthew 17:21. The phrase “This Kind…” shows that there areother kinds and the kind I am talking about is the kind that requires the useof a particular kind of my anointing oil to deal with it in line with biblicaldoctrines.

Platoa great Greek philosopher derived the etymology of the word “demon” from theGreek word “daimon” from an adjective meaning “intelligent” or “knowledge”. Ifthis derivation is correct, it then suggests that intelligence was considered aprominent characteristic of demons.

Thatnotwithstanding, the human agents of demons are highly intelligent in manyoccult crafts. For instance, through a psychometric process which is also inline with clairvoyance a good para-psychologist, could use ones money, cloth orany object one has used to read ones psychic space as well as interpret onesmental-psychic impressions hence it is believed by occultist that anything usedby any person becomes impregnated by the owner.

Everymoney that enters your hand should be dedicated in the name of Christ to enableyou uphold your banner of victory in the Lord. Take note!

Theword of God tells us, “The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, andto destroy…” John 10:10. Some people in the occult take delight in enslavingothers in order to ruin their business. This they do by bringing money to bededicated for them for the period of 72hours that is, three days.

Whenthe money is dedicated in the occult sanctum a planetary demonic power known asLasksha (though it has another names in different secret societies) will belaunched into it and thereafter the owner will give it to someone seekingassistance for breakthrough in business. The moment this dedicated money entersinto your hand, your business will be ruined and you will begin to wonder whathas happened to your business. Don’tborrow money anyhow for money is used in getting money, the same is used intaking away money.

Stillon the dedicated money, some money lenders do same. Some of them before theylend you any money they will first of all dedicate the money to a demonic powerso that: Your business will be progressive but you will not know how the moneywill be spent. If you have any propertyas collateral and if the same is greater than the loaned money, themanipulation will so be projected to you that you cannot afford to pay back toenable him take over the property.

Many have made money through rituals and humansacrifices. If you loan money from such person, the spirit operating as mura-ghost which is the source of the money will ruin your business. Because you arenot a member of the cycle therefore you will not benefit from it at all. Such financialhelp will destroy your life and ruin your future.

The ongoing spiritual warfare inthe world of man is more than the eyes can see. I am saying this because thedevil and his empire of forces are busy putting people into bondage throughvarious psychic and demonic means. Nevertheless, man must be saved.

