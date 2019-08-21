“I am very much grateful to God for what he has done through you. I lost my job for over eight years now for no good reason. I have prayed for a new job without success. Again, I have been married for 13 years without a child; this gave me serious concern as my mother in law became my major problem to this effect. I was hopeless as the thought of suicide became my consolation. In the process, my friend introduced me to your column and I contacted you reluctantly. After two days you sent a reply to my message and recommended that I should order three bottles of your oil which I did. As I did the first prayer, God started working and after the second one as you instructed, I also noticed much changes as I became pregnant and was recalled back to my well paying job. Today, and through your prayer, I am an expectant mother due for delivery any moment from now. I now have a double miracle. God bless you sir…” Mrs. Ugomma Ihuarula Email [email protected]

“Dear brother in Christ, please publish this testimony but not with my contact. I almost lost my son to hard drugs. He gained admission to do Law in one of the foreign universities in UK. On reaching UK, he joined some bad boys and started smoking and became seriously addicted to hard drugs that made him dropped out of school. We did not know until one of his friends informed us and I managed to visit him and saw things myself. Oh it was a pathetic situation to the extent that my son was unable to recognize me as a result he was out of school for a long time. In fact, he was brought back to Nigeria as the hope to manage his situation became a serious challenge to us. We continued praying and trusting God for the best for him. We contacted so many men of God and different psychiatric hospitals but we got little or no result. One Professor Michael introduced us to your column in the Daily Sun Newspaper and we contacted you. To shorten the long story, we ordered six bottles of your oil and did the prayer. Everything became a battle which made us to appeal to you for a visit; you obliged us and that became the turning point to God’s glory in the life of our only son. After the use of you oil and your visit, the miracle happened and today he is fit to go back to school. God bless you so much…” Mr. Joe M.U (contact withheld).

Yes, if you start any business, build or engage in anything that will have positive effect on your life on any of the days, you will be greeted with failures and disappointment. But for those that are in Christ, the Bible says, “There is therefore no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh but after the spirit…who shall lay anything to the charge of God’s elect? It is God that justifieth” Rom.8: 1 and 33.

Further to the above Biblical assertion, Paul concludes, “Let no man therefore judge you in meat, or in drink, or in respect of an unholy day, or of the new moon, or of the Sabbath days” Col 2:16. Therefore Christians are not guided by any unholy or holy days. We should not forget that our faith is the victory that overcomes the world. Do remember also that God is the God of numbers and that He respects symbols (numbers) and coordinates the activities of men through numbers as a result we should not be in a hurry to dismiss realities.

It is very imperative to note however that three among the above five dates are very inauspicious and in accordance with higher principles of esoteric numerology, any man shedding blood on such a day will surely die within ten days thereafter. Whether the blood you shed is approved by constitution (law) of your country or not, you must pay for it within ten days. Those in the judiciary, military and police etc. should take note.

It is on secret records that some great agents of the dark world usually project certain elements to both monitor and devastate anything established on earth on any of the dates in order to add to the sorrows of mankind.

The manipulation is so designed that whoever is born on any of these dates will die of violent death, or will pass through life in excruciating condition or consequently end up in deep public opprobrium. This can only be overcome through the precious blood of the lamb- Jesus Christ.

You are humbly implored here not to negate this because many people have perished as a result of deep ignorance initiated by the prince of darkness. Do remember that the Bible says, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge…” Hosea 4:6. Therefore be wise and watchful. God said, “I form the light, and create darkness; I make peace, and create evil; I the Lord do all these things” Isa.45:7. You cannot question Him.

Two months ago, i received a call from a man who consequently informed me that he was a very rich man and was into import and export business for a long time and had all that life has to offer. According to him, “Prof, your articles that I have read about four times now has truly opened my eyes and has made me know what exactly is wrong with me. My problem started on the 30th of Sept. 2002 when I was returning from my business trip in Europe.

I met a young lady who approached me and demanded for a financial help, I gave her N3000 for her transport as I was led. She took the money with her left hand and appreciated me and went her way”.

The young man continued, “Starting from that day, my problems began. My containers were ceased, everything started working against me. I took note of the money, and the date it all started. Beginning from that day, till today that I am talking to you, I have sold everything I had. What is remaining for me now is to sell myself. I must borrow money to eat and to make calls. I am dead my brother please help me. Someone is holding my 10 million for eleven years now. He has the money to pay me but keeps turning me about. Oga Prof, please help me…”

I patiently listened to him and asked him to arrange himself to pick up my anointing oil. After much argument, he did. I instructed him on how to do the prayer. He patiently followed my instructions and on the 6th of August the man called and informed me that the man owing him for eleven years called him.

Now hear our conversation, “…I am most grateful to God for your life. I have not finished the spiritual assignment you gave to me before the man called me. The night I used your oil, he called me the following morning and informed me that he was beaten and flogged by an angel in his dream for not paying me and that further delay to this will lead to his death. He said to me that all his body was paining him as he was talking to me as a result of the beating. He has paid me my money and I shall start a new life with this money now…”

God has a way of working in the life of many people. The man who shared his testimony on how the angel of God flogged his debtor, who consequently paid him after that experience, has started a new life to the glory of God. The reason for this piece of information is to authenticate the function of prayer and how same is used by God to do great things. For more information get your copy of my book, “How to Pass a Decree and Receive it within 20 days.” Very soon, I shall begin to write on prayers and how same is used by God to destroy the forces of darkness in the world of man.

There is a serious ongoing manipulation in economic arena, which has destabilized so many people; making the great to feed from hand to mouth.