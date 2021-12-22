“The God of this great universe is so wonderful. I have read a lot of your books and have followed you on this column for two years before I contacted you over my problems. I trained my wife in the university with my money and she became a graduate and started working in a nice office. Later, when things became bad for me and I could no longer take care of my responsibilities at home, she left me and was about to be married to another man. Though I suspected she was under manipulation of some evil powers, I revolted and confronted her people who frowned at her behaviour and asked me to take any action to stop her. But being a wife I love, I prayed and prayed for her to come back to her senses but my prayer and that of other men of God did not get any result. My business failed beyond recognition and I knew penury. A few months ago, when I contacted you and informed you of my situation, you asked me to order two bottles of your oil. It became difficult but, with perseverance, I did as you instructed. After praying with your oil, my wife returned to my house and apologized to me; the man that hypnotized her had an accident and God took care of him…When she came back home, she assisted me to raise some money that brought me back to my line of business. Today, we are happy once again and business is going on well. The good Lord bless you.”

– Mr. Agu, [email protected]

“The only way I can thank God is to tell you that I have submitted myself to God in totality, to worship him in spirit and in truth. My story you know is a very long one. I was doing very well as a businessman but trusted in the powers of native doctors. They also assisted my business too but in 2004, after my marriage, a year later, everything around me changed and I started borrowing to eat. I sold all my properties to bounce back, but the more properties I sold, the worst my case became. All the witch doctors that assisted me in the past were unable to assist me again. Each of them took my money and left me without hope; my wife started misbehaving with men in my presence. In fact, I died the moment I saw unimaginable things around me initiated by my wife. Well, I continued until nothing was left for me to sell; it was then that my wife came back one day with your column and implored me to read. When I read your article, I contacted you immediately and you gave me instruction to order some bottles of your oil and to pray with it. I did as you instructed me through the help of my wife. She did the prayer with me and I noticed remarkable changes in her. Finally, she started praying and changed completely for good. I continued with the prayer you gave to me until 22 days were completed. I’m pleased and delighted to inform you that my life has changed and my business restored. Some people confessed to me, including her man friend, as being responsible for my failure, but I have forgiven them all. We are now enjoying the blessings of God around us courtesy of your good works. God bless you sir.”

(Names and contact withheld as demanded)

There is a serious ongoing manipulation in economic arena, which has destabilized so many people, making the great to feed from hand to mouth. This symbolic expression is expanded in the philosophy of near-success syndrome that has caught many and left them in the awaiting list of success. This is so designed to make many suffer. The Bible says, “Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth” 3 John 2. I wish to accentuate here that it is the will of God for his people to be blessed. At the same time, I do not preach prosperity before repentance because one must receive the BLESSER before receiving his BLESSINGS. This is attested to by so many verses of the Holy Scriptures.

Today, the topsy-turvy form of truth with regard to God’s blessings is preached daily. As a result people no longer attach importance to SALVATION messages; their emphasis is on material blessing without putting accepting Christ as Lord and personal Saviour into consideration. This is how the truth of the Gospel is upturned. We must do something about it. It is as a result of this that churches are so many which in turn attracts much multitude, yet the majority of people attending Churches are not saved.

According to Paul, “Howbeit we speak wisdom among them that are perfect, yet not the wisdom of this world, nor of the princes of this world, that come to naught. But wisdom, which God ordained before the world onto our glory…” 1 Corinth. 2:6-7. I must say here that man is a unit of a higher energy and, therefore, generates hidden energies within him that are geared towards consolidation of his spiritual and physical being. It is consequent upon this that various aspects of his body vibrate in accordance with the forces of light to pass or emit information to the gross material body. This is the hidden wisdom imbedded in the unit of the super-conscious being-man in order to guide him in the right path. It is unfortunate that many people negate this and pass on in life in conspicuous penury, excruciating and deplorable conditions.

“We speak the wisdom of God in a mystery.” In this ground-breaking wisdom, there is nothing that happens to man that nature which God ordained within him does not give him earlier and direct information about it. Some know it, many ignore it and a few appreciate it and enjoy their relationship with God. Every part of our body is a divine agency centre (Temple of God) through which God communicates to us. This communication could be through signs, signals and much more.

A born-again Christian brother called me some weeks ago and said to me that the lower part of his left eye was twitching and quivering seriously when he wanted to undertake a serious business venture. He prayed and was prayed for by his pastor who finally instructed him to pay his tithe from the money he was going to buy goods with.

The Christian brother consequently obeyed the man of God, paid his tithe and decided to proceed on his journey. But before he went he called me on phone and informed me of the signs he was receiving from the lower part of his left eye. He also sought for the meanings. I told him to wait and watch before undertaking the journey. He replied, “Prof, my pastor has prayed for me and God is in control…Nothing will happen to me.”

Following his confession, I asked him to do what the Holy Spirit has instructed him to do. The young man ignored the whole body signs and proceeded to his business trip. When he got to Lagos, according to him, he picked his money from the bank and, on his way, he was robbed and shot in his left leg. The Bible says, “A prudent man foreseeth the evil and hideth himself, but the simple pass on, and are punished” Proverbs 22:3.

From the biblical assertion, one may ask, how does the prudent man foresee the evil and hide himself from it? The signs are means of communication. Your being prudent is based on the understanding and interpretations of such signs. The simple, therefore, is the man who does not see reason to understand such signs and meanings. The fellow becomes like the pastor who prayed and instructed the boy to go ahead against the true instruction from the Real-Divine that came through signs.

Today, he is still in the hospital receiving treatment. It would interest you to know that, after that incident, the twitching at the lower part of his eyes stopped. How could one interpret such, omen or superstition? There are many ways God talks to man, let us not be hypocritical about this.

The divine voice is replete with signs and symbols. The language of the divine is the language of symbols. No one should attempt to ignore the voice of God within him that speaks once, even at night. The Holy Bible attests to this thus, “For God speaketh once, yea twice, yet man perceiveth it not” Job 33:14. This, simply put, God speaks to man in different ways, yet man does not understand it. The voice of God is consciously conspicuous within various layers of our bodies.

Each body part is the multidimensional electrical spangle that magnets the hidden divine voice within man. If man appreciates it, he rejoices, but if he negates it, he is punished. The inability of some western scholars in understanding the inherent traditional cosmology of the African man led to certain misnomers, which till today haunt us beyond recognition. I am against certain western knowledge which was imported to us that form our foundatizzon of knowledge. Modern scholars should arise in defense of our heritage which gave us a better society in the ancient period