“Witches and Wizards have been the major cause of my failure and near-success syndrome for more than 11 years now. I have passed through life in hell without any solution from anywhere. I became the laughing stock in my community. Any contract that I tendered my quotation like others, mine was thrown away for no good reason, even when my company was most qualified for the job. All these started when I challenged (the evil people in my village) them openly in my community. No prayer worked for me until I contacted you and ordered your oil, which you recommended after you had investigated my case. I did as you strictly instructed me and I noticed a dramatic shift from what I used to see. I started doing good jobs again as one of their leaders, I mean, the evil witches, confessed after I had anointed our village meeting point. Things happened by the grace of God. I am most grateful to God for using you to open my ways once again.”

-Mr. Emma, [email protected]

“Please do not publish my name and my contact for reasons best known to me. I was addicted to drugs and hemp for many years and as a result my parents lost hope in me as their only surviving son. I was mentally disorganized and lived in a fool’s world thinking I was helping myself not knowing that I was killing my future. For over 12 years, my mother did all she could to bring me out of such false life but her efforts were frustrated by me and some unseen forces. This continued until one day she was introduced to your column and she followed it for some time and finally contacted you for my case. You consequently asked her to order some bottles of oil, which she did. She got them and used them on me and I became normal. Something left my body after the prayer and hemp and drugs became like poison to me. I am very grateful to God for answering my prayer.”

– Anonymous

Today he is still in the hospital receiving treatment. It could interest you to know that after that incident, the twitching in the lower part of his eyes stopped. How could one interpret such, Omen or superstition? There are many ways God talks to man; let us not be hypocritical about this.

The divine voice is replete with signs and symbols. The language of the divine is the language of symbols. No one should attempt to ignore the voice of God within him that speaks once even at night. The Holy Bible attests to this thus, “For God speaketh once, yea twice, yet man perceiveth it not” Job 33:14. This simply puts, God speaks to man in different ways, yet man does not understand it. The voice of God is consciously conspicuous within various layers of our bodies.

Each body parts is the multidimensional electrical spangle that magnates the hidden divine voice within man. If man appreciates it, he rejoices, but if he negates it, he is punished. The inability of some western scholars in understanding the inherent traditional cosmology of the African man led to certain misnomers which till today haunt us beyond recognition. I am against certain western knowledge which was imported to us that form our foundation of knowledge. Modern scholars should arise in defense of our heritage which gave us a better society in the ancient period The moles on our bodies are subtle electromagnetic centers that convey serious massages in connection with the activities and destiny of man. This is not superstitious at all! No wonder the Igbos call it Ahumara-chi meaning mark of identification by God or birth mark by chi-God. The moles speak much about the person, his economic and spiritual life. This is not my focus in this article, but let it be known to you that the science of physiognomy and prosopomancy exposes some hidden qualities and nature of a person, both his temperament and much more.

Before I proceed, it is imperative to note here that we as children of God should not be in a hurry to dismiss hidden truth and wisdom of God buried in our higher and lower self which is a serious and dynamic avenues or channels through which God transmits information. I am saying this because there are people that up till date, itching on the palm of their right hand signifies that they shall soon receive money. This happens to them irrespective of their Christian faith. It is not demonic in any form as some may think.

One should endeavour to study himself and meanwhile serve the king as Aristotle would say “Let us first of all know more about life, meanwhile serve the king”. Socrates concludes, “Man know thyself”. In knowing yourself, you should understand yourself in relation to how nature interacts with you. Nature is another voice of God in creation! The interpretation of these signs should not be generalized because it is solely individualistic and should be studied in that manner. From a higher science of life, do you know that if a man’s hair is very black, short and curling is an indication that the man may be given to liquor, somewhat quarrelsome and of an unsettled temper? There are more than the eyes can see.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

During the time of the great Athenian Philosopher, Socrates, a young man that desired to know the secret to success came to him for enlightenment. Socrates patiently listened to the man’s question and consequently asked him to meet him near the river the next morning for the answer. The next morning Socrates asked the young man to walk him towards the river. As they went in the river the water got up to their neck. But to the young man’s surprise Socrates ducked him into the water.

The young man struggled to get out of the water, but Socrates was strong and kept him there until the young man started turning blue. Socrates pulled the young man’s head out of the water. The young man gasps and took a deep breath of air. Socrates asked, “What did you want the most when your head was in the water?” The young man replied, “Air.” Then Socrates said, “That is the secret to success. When you want success as badly as you wanted the air while you were in the water, then you will get it for there is no other secret.”

Here, one of the Greek’s elder-statesmen, Socrates, attempts to teach humanity that a burning desire is the starting point of all accomplishment. Just like a small fire cannot give much heat, a weak desire cannot produce great results. This information is very essential if one strongly desires to advance economically.

Psychic or spiritual attack is a serious experience in the world of man. There was a young man who wanted to destroy and kill a friend of his who was in love with a particular girl he wanted to marry. This boy visited a native doctor who asked him to buy only a cock that has not crown before. The young boy did so, and the occultist while performing the ritual asked him to write the name of his friend on a plain sheet of paper which was finally done. At this point the native doctor further urged him to mention the boys name six times while holding the cock in his right hand. After which the native doctor forced the cock to drink particular substance, thereafter for his friend was soon was soon going to die. It came to pass that the following morning; his friend dies of stomach problem.

What happened was that the native doctor invoked the spirit of the boy into the cock and poisoned the boy in the cock. This is what is known as psychic attach or invocation shooting. In other words, it could be called systematic magic in the astral-metaphysical manipulation of the occult. Many people have died through this process without their knowledge of it. The Bible concludes, “The enemy said, I will pursue, I will overtake, I will divide the spoil; my desire shall be satisfied on them. I will draw my sword my hand shall destroy them” Exo 15:9. This is the desire of the devil and his workers against the son of men but those in Christ will continue to overcome.

We are still discussing the process of killing without contact whether it is called systematic or sympathetic magic, even if you decide to call it esoteric cosmogony or magnetic hypnotism it is almost the same thing. However, without going into different areas of this manipulation, be informed that whichever way by which result is achieved in this esoteric and demonic manipulation has to do with the agency of evil spirit that are prevailing more in Africa. Be informed that the strongest of this occult manipulation that is very terrible, which also works in mysterious ways to the glory of Satan, is the practice of APETA, which is also known as “invocation-shooting.” This is a form of sympathetic magic or magnetic hypnotism. Now from the foregoing and through the process of “invocation-shooting,” a person who now desires to destroy any person through occult power whether or not he has grudges to the powers that will work it out.

Through a process of sympathetic magic the fellow will make a mud image of his intended victim, and at mid-night sets a cup filled with hot water up, calls the name of the fellow (whether enemy or not) for three times and then recite a particular mantra for three times. The mantra that will be recited is based on the person contact with the inner cosmic masters together with the level of his consciousness and mystical background.

At the end of the above, the occultist or spiritualist then shoots at the figure which he has made with mud. He will either shoot with a miniature bow and or arrow or a den-gun. At the instant the victim feels a sharp pain in any region of the body which, in the figure representing him, has been struck by any of the used objects. A wound, or abscess, quickly develops, from which he soon dies unless he recognizes the nature of the (attack) injury and decided to fight through serious back to sender prayer.