“The song I will sing to the glory of God is to thank Him for answering my prayer. My story was a precarious one. I never knew that God still answers prayer in this manner. Glory to God for his goodness in my life…It’s a long story but let me in summary say that I was synonymous to poverty. In the past, nobody from my family has ever owned a car, not to talk of building a house; I came from a cursed family and everything in my family went haywire as we were humiliated by poverty.

I started life as an apprentice that served a man for eight years without settlement. Thereafter, I resorted to doing hard jobs and it continued to the extent that I was doing block or bricklaying jobs to make a living. I was Mr. Poverty in reality…in the process, I lost my father and he was buried the same day and the entire community where I hail from regarded our family as a reference point to poverty. As if that was not enough, those that came from other communities to ask for our daughters hands in marriage were completely discouraged as if they were marrying poverty. This situation made our girls, young and beautiful, to remain unmarried. I took the bull by the horns and decided to invite many men of God for prayers. They came at intervals and saw different kinds of things as they were led yet nothing happened for good.

Every kobo I made went into inviting men of God for family liberation. No prayer worked for us as we remained the same in every generation. On one occasion, my brother contacted you and you told him what to do, which became a serious issue to us, if you can recall. It was early in 2017 that we contacted you. After some months, we were able to get six bottles of your oil as you divinely instructed.

We all came home and religiously did the prayer and waited for weeks for the manifestation, but nothing happened. Some became disappointed and refused to follow your second and third instructions. But I and three others did and, on the third time, the unexpected started happening. When my master that I served for eight years called me after 22 years and asked me to send him my account details, I thought it was a joke.

When eventually I sent it to him, he sent in some millions of naira to me and apologized to me for how he treated me. In fact, I thought it was a dream, he asked another of his friend to assist him to send some money to me, and eventually the person called me and also sent in some millions of naira to me together with some goods to sell. I was confused and if you could recall the day I called you and started crying…Dear Prof. Uzorma, when my family saw what happened to three of us that continued with your prayers and instructions, they turned back and joined us. Today, the spiritual barrier of poverty has been broken, four of my sisters are now happily married and enjoying their marriages.

As a matter of fact, God has answered our prayer through patience and keeping to your spiritual instructions. I and my brothers are doing well…business is growing and we are enjoying our faith in Christ Jesus. God be with you sir.”

– Mr. Modest Ibe, [email protected]

“Dear brother in Christ, kindly publish this testimony but withhold my contact. I am a senior citizen who retired many years ago with three wives and confusion to add to it. I never thought I would be alive today, if not for the good work the Lord is using you to do for humanity.

I was poisoned by my second wife who is from Anambra State for marrying her friend. In fact, the moment the third woman came into my family, everything turned upside-down. I lost my peace and embraced war…My second wife made sure that her friend lost her first and second pregnancies. I separated them all, yet, they carried fight to one another.

When she poisoned me, she thought I was going to die and, in fact, I was at the point of death when my first wife assisted me to order three bottles of your oil and assisted me in doing the prayer, which eventually brought about my healing today. She is a good woman but never had any child for me, which made me to marry the second and the third wives, respectively.

The true story is that when I drank the oil you sent to us, I vomited something that was dark and l lack words to describe how it was. The moment I vomited the substance, my whole body was restored and it was as if cold water was poured on my entire body system. For the first time after nine months, I had a good sleep and, today, my health that was a thing of concern to me has been restored.

I am completely healed and fit to go to work, if possible. I can’t thank you enough my brother. The woman as her case is now is in the hands of God…I prayed back to sender prayer and it became effective in reality. May the peace of God and his divine blessings be upon you for allowing yourself to be used by God to free many…Be blessed.”

– Chief Ekuri W.B. (Contacts withheld)

We are still discussing the process of killing without contact, whether it is called systematic or sympathetic magic, even if you decide to call it esoteric cosmogony or magnetic hypnotism, it is almost the same thing. However, without going into different areas of this manipulation, be informed that whichever way by which result is achieved in this esoteric and demonic manipulation has to do with the agency of evil spirits that are prevailing more in the world of man.

Be informed that the strongest of this occult manipulation that is very terrible, which also works in mysterious ways to the glory of Satan, is the practice of APETA, which is also known as “invocation-shooting.” This is a form of sympathetic magic or magnetic hypnotism. Now from the foregoing and through the process of “invocation-shooting” a person who now desires to destroy any person through occult power, whether or not he has grudges against the intended victim or not does not matter to the powers that will work it out.

Through this process, some evil agents have destroyed so many people without recourse to anything in the past. The forces are like zombies they are acted upon by human conscious evil ability. There are some too who, when they are in motion, the only language they hear is that of command and this is what is practically applied to invocation-shooting.

Through a process of sympathetic magic or invocation-shooting, the fellow will make a mud image of his intended victim, and at mid-night sets a cup filled with hot water up, calls the name of the fellow (whether enemy or not) for three times and then recite a particular mantra for three times. The mantra that will be recited is based on the person’s contact with the inner cosmic masters together with the level of his consciousness and mystical background.

At the end of the above, the occultist or spiritualist then shoots at the figure which he has made with mud. He will either shoot with a miniature bow and or arrow or a dane-gun. At the instant, the victim feels a sharp pain in any region of the body which, in the figure representing him, has been struck by any of the used objects. A wound, or abscess, quickly develops, from which he soon dies, unless he recognizes the nature of the (attack) injury and decides to fight through serious back-to-sender prayer. This can as well happen while the person is asleep and carried away by emotions of life.

Let me at this point accentuate on a serious note that Christians should be very careful because the period we now live in is a period of scientific-cum-technological advancement. The period that nobody is ashamed of being identified as a witch, a time that evil is in high demand. This is a period to watch and pray because the time is very short. Magicians are operating churches and native doctors are carrying big iPad and computers together with Bibles as mark of identification. We are indeed in a serious spiritual battle…

Be informed that through this process, accident and other related evils can be projected to somebody. I wish to conclude this part by saying that many souls have died as a result of the above. All we need is to call upon the name of the Lord for our total emancipation because our lord and Saviour Jesus Christ has given victory to as many as would believe in His Royal name.

Demons are at work but those who are established in the righteousness inherent in the service of the Lord shall be saved. The Bible says, “what then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?” (Romans 8:31).