“Good day sir, I have been experiencing fast breathing and serious cough for years. The ill health defied medications. It worried me to the extent that I have spent a lot concerning it. When I contacted you a few weeks ago, you instructed that I order two bottles of your oil for prayers. I did as you instructed and, by God’s grace, I am still within the number of stipulated date observing the prayer but I must confess that I am completely healed and I pray it will be permanent.”

– Mr. Udeh, 09073290320

Dear Prof., may the good Lord be with you and bless your ministry. I come from a home where everyone is a witch and they are very proud of it. They fought and killed my father who was a good Christian and never supported them in their fetish activities. My father died many years ago and, before he died, he asked those of us who cared to know never to join the larger family in doing evil. Nobody has ever succeeded in our family due to witches and wizards operating through everyone born into the family. There was a big tree that housed evil and demonic birds both in the day and night, to the extent that nocturnal birds would cry out in the afternoon. To survive became very difficult, even with good education. The battle for survival continued until someone recommended your column to us. Some of us started following you and became convinced that God could help us through you; then we contacted you for spiritual help. You asked us to order eight bottles of your oil and use for prayer. It was very difficult for us but eventually it was done. After the prayer, oh, my God, things started happening to the extent that all those evil men and women started confessing their sins. To the surprise of many, the big tree that serves as their meeting point, fell down one midnight. After that, it was like a harvest of miracles: those young men who graduated without work but had some good friends that could help them who nevertheless abandoned them were remembered and blessed with jobs. Major breakthroughs came to the family for the first time in life. We have seen the blessings of God through you sir. As the head of my father’s family, God has remembered me in so many ways. I am very happy and can only say that all glory be given to God.”

– Mr. Bright U.M. (Contact withheld)

Let me at this point accentuate on a serious note that Christians should be very careful because the period we now live in is a period of scientific cum technological advancement in both negative and positive directions. This is the time that evil doers are very proud of doing evil. Majority boast of the evils they have perpetuated against their fellow men. The period that nobody is ashamed of being identified as a witch, a time that evil is in high demand. This is a period to watch and pray because the time is very short. Magicians are operating churches and native doctors are carrying big ipad and computers together with Bibles as mark of identification. We are indeed in a serious spiritual battle.

Be informed that through the process of systematic magic, accident and other related evils can be projected to somebody. I wish to conclude this part by saying that many souls have died as a result of the above all we need is to call upon the name of the Lord for our total emancipation because our lord and Saviour Jesus Christ has given victory to as many as would believe in his Royal name. Demons are at work but those who are established in the righteousness inherent in the service of the lord shall be saved, the Bible says, what then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?” (Romans 8:31).

We are fighting with invisible powers that are made manifest from time to time through their human agents. Let me use this chance to inform my reader that there are many evil workers of devil masquerading as humans on earth. They are in various families parading themselves as peacemakers but on the other hand are workers of iniquity. When you see them, you may not recognize them unless you are led by the Holy Spirit.

Those wishing to understand the nature of man should come to the true knowledge of spiritual reality. Now, I have decided to look into serious aspects of spiritual battle. So many people do not know how to deal with this. This kind of attack is the act of inflicting injury or death by one person on another without having any contact. This is happening from time to time in the world of man and it will only take the supreme power of the King of kings and the lord of lords to stop it.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

It is of note however that majority of people make use of demonic but elemental forces is dealing with their fellow men. Elemental force is an invisible power (that can function as a demon) which operates in or moves nature or man to activity. In science, the Elemental forces form the foundation physics and Chemistry. There are two types of an Elemental forces namely, the elemental force from the great depth of the Elemental Kingdom and the artificial Element: the former is God-made-nature, while the later is man- made.

An artificial Elemental is created when a person or group of persons engage in continual visualization and concentration on an object on which a strong emotion is felt. Such concentration or intensification of thought produces what is known as thought form. Once it is successfully built, the thought form becomes “ensouled” by an Elemental “essence” which is capable of independent existence outside the consciousness of its creator or creators. Let it be emphasized here the moment such thought is ensouled by an elemental essence, any psychic entity can use it to function in various ways.

The original elemental forces have their abodes in four quarters at the earth in accordance with higher esoteric tradition. Again every elemental “being” is blind. This blindness should not be understood in the light of the physical lost of sight; no! The blindness here simply shows that they are like robot and zombie, they are always asleep. The only language they can understand (if language is the right word) is that of symbols or early morning words. Early morning words can stimulate and propel them into action.

For the good purpose of clarity, these elementals, all come under the supervision of Angels of light or that of darkness. Some people consciously or unconsciously come in contact with these blind forces through their mind as a result bring upon themselves untold hardship, fear, and other related evils which they later complain.

Any demonic entity cannot take over a body unless an individual gives way for it, by abandoning the body through involvement in addictive, obsessive, or compulsive patterns. Suicide attempts also open the body to possession by some entities. The demonic entity has the right to take over anybody’s body and use same as play ground for demonic activities. If the entity that has taken over the body that likes drinking or fornication, the moment he takes over the body, the person starts drinking or fornicating.

Demonic possession does not operate from the area of love, the psychic entities use people to their (own) master’s advantage. The demon is not at the moment punished for doing this, rather the person he has possessed shares the responsibility of whatever the demon does. The duty of any demon in any person’s life depends on the evolution of the entity. The entity can live on any level, conscious, sub-conscious, obsessive, compulsive or possessive. These levels are in each of us and the entity comes in on the level that is accessible.

These psychic entities could come from the astral causal, mental or etheric realm. Some fortune-tellers or mediums or native doctors would say that their guides –messengers come from either of the realms and may call them masters. Sometimes also these demons are very smart they may take over familiar forms and misrepresent themselves to be your uncle or late father in order to consolidate their manipulation upon your life. Demons can use information you release in the physical unite of existence to manipulate and delay your success. An entity may also be a personality from the astral level coming to hangout with some people in order to enslave and dominate them too.