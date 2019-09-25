“This testimony is from the depth of my heart and I am happy to share it with you. I thought God had forgotten me as my life became a thing synonymous with failure and penury. In fact, all my efforts in life failed and it was as if i was under a strange curse of one of the greatest spirits in human existence. Sir, nothing in life worked for me; if I hear of a good business somewhere and if I borrow any money to put in it, the moment the business notices my presence, it will crash. This has been the scenario for many years and many prayer houses, native doctors, pastors and prophets tried their best, yet nothing positive came out of their efforts. When I contacted you, the situation became a thing of relief but, surprisingly, after using two bottles of your oil as you instructed, nothing happened. When I gave you situation report, you then investigated my matter and for the first time uncovered the cause of my ill-effected financial condition. It’s a thing I cannot explain here but all that you discovered was true as my old mother confirmed the entire thing. As soon as those revelations came, I was able to follow your second instruction, which brought a total turnaround for me and my household. I also noticed during the second assignment that one big black cat died inside my bedroom and we discovered it when its mordant and offensive odor started oozing out. I brought it out and buried it as you instructed me…Few weeks later, things started happening in my life. I have seen miracles and now I believe that God has never changed. Favour everywhere and I see new things in my business…Glory to God for using you to change my destiny…It took a long time but I was patient with you sir…God bless you…”

– Mr. Sunday E., [email protected]

Dear Professor Uzorma, kindly publish this text message I am sending to you but not with my contact, please, for obvious reasons. My story is very short and simple. My ministry was in shambles, people who came and received miracles would go to another church and testify and the whole thing brought me to zero point. I would build and others will reap. Men of God assisted me in prayers but when I contacted you and did what you asked me to do by ordering four different bottles of your oil; I started seeing the good hands of God. Members now come and stay. The miracle was crowned when you visited and anointed the church, to the glory of God, the place has become a centre for divine glory. After the programme, the native doctor in my family who challenged me and made it open that I will never succeed in life, died and was buried. Today, my ministry is progressing, to the glory of God.”

(Name and contact withheld)

These psychic entities could come from the astral causal, mental or etheric realm. Some fortune-tellers or mediums or native doctors would say that their guides, messengers, come from either of the realms and may call them masters. Sometimes, these demons are very smart; they may take over familiar forms and misrepresent themselves to be your uncle or late father in order to consolidate their manipulation upon your life. Demons can use information you release in the physical unit of existence to manipulate and delay your success. An entity may also be a personality from the astral level coming to hang out with some people in order to enslave and dominate them too.

The reader should know that there is a body in man, which is always seen in the dream world also called the etheric body in mystical parlance. This is like the soul body, which is the inner core of the physical body. This body is the internal “shell” that holds the physical body together. For us to exist as beings on earth, the etheric body must be intact. This body is the middleman between the physical body and the two other bodies (soul and spirit) of man. If anything affects it adversely (as it can happen), it lets loose its grip on the physical body and this allows the mental and spiritual bodies to begin their inward journey back home: death occurs.

This is the body we see in the dream world from time to time. If you have ever heard of the “out of the body” experience, it is the etheric body that is functioning to allow anybody involved have such experience. This body operates very well when all the physical senses are closed down either by deliberate action, sleep or unconsciousness. As a Christian, I mean a born-again, spirit-filled child of God, if you abide in Christ’s righteousness, your etheric body will be impenetrable, as a result no attack of the enemy can tear you into pieces. If the etheric body of any person that is not rooted in Christ is tampered with when he/she is asleep, it could result in death.

So many people have been attacked in the realm of the spirit during sleep. When we sleep, our astral or etheric (soul body) moves into higher realm of the spirit world; if enemies (agents of darkness) succeed to poison anybody in the spirit, it must manifestate in the physical due to the relationship between the realms. If the poison is not removed through serious prayers, the person’s body will begin to disintegrate and it may result in physical death. The Bible says, “The wicked watches the righteous, and seeks to slay him” Ps. 37:32.

Recently, a young lady called me and said that she was attacked in the dream; consequently, she was forced by some men to drink a particular substance. She drank it and when she woke up she started having serious stomach problem that finally snowballed into serious swollen stomach. She had gone to many hospitals yet the problem resisted every medical treatment hence it was a serious psychic attack. When she contacted me on phone, I recommended my anointing oil to her, she used it and prayed and fasted as she was instructed. Two weeks thereafter, she excreted something that looked like palm-kernel oil. Her stomach became very normal and healed. This is the nature of another psychic attack.

If anyone experiences anything of this nature in his dream, the one should immediately start praying, for only prayers and proper meditation upon God’s word, together with singing praises to God, would heal and deliver the person. Should anyone find himself killed in the dream world, unless quick spiritual steps are taken to arrest the situation, the one would soon die.

This brings us to some diseases that worry the body, which medical doctors may find very difficult or impossible to detect in the physical body. Such diseases are called etheric/psychic disease because they are located in the etheric body.