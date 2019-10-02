“Dear Prof, this text message is amazing to me. When I got your anointing oil, I started the prayer you gave me; in the process my friend visited me and complained of having a serious witchcraft attack that devastated his life and business. I gave him a little of the oil to anoint himself and to pray with. He did. After four days, he called to inform me that his uncle who was a juju priest came to him and confessed been responsible for his sorrows and all the ills that happened to him in life. He further said that the man died a day after his confession. I am still doing my prayers God must answer me.”

– Bro Emma, 08135608062

“The situation I found myself was very bad. At the age of 53, I had no wife, house, child, money and a good source of livelihood. The thought that constantly came to my mind was the thought of suicide. I lost hope in life until I went to a place to buy roasted corn, which was my meal for the day; the woman folded the two corns with old Sun Newspaper and I went home with it. On reaching home, I ate the corn and later started reading the newspaper. I read some testimonies and first of all contacted the testifier who later informed me that he is a senior police officer that benefitted from your oil. I had confidence after talking with ACP Festus. Thereafter, I called you. After my discussion with you, I had peace of mind the way and manner you spoke to me. I realised that there was hope for me. When you sent your oils to me for prayer; I managed to observe the prayers as you directed. I must confess to you sir that the life of hopelessness left me as God started dealing with my problems one after another. The prayer I did gave me courage and motivated me to do more. After the whole spiritual exercises, things started unfolding for good. I am glad to inform you that I now have a wife and have rented a good house and my wife is pregnant for me, the testimony of which will come later. Again, God has provided me something doing and I have started moulding some blocks to erect my own building. This is a big miracle as far as I am concerned. Thanks for your support, sir. God will continue to bless you.

– Mr. Anthony Onyema. (Contact withheld)

You may have seen a case of someone who is very much sick and seriously dying, yet laboratory results from all indications show that the person is not sick at all, yet the person is dying. I have handled so many cases of such nature. Doctors and medical lab scientists run into trouble here. Unfortunately, our modern science is yet to direct their research into this aspect of the higher body hence they do not know about this subtle body called etheric body. Until we become ready to be serious with higher research, any disease that enters man through the etheric body is not likely to be cured by drugs prepared by physicians.

In the inner world, someone could be raped. If one is raped in the spiritual realm, it would result to many ugly experiences in the physical world. Has anyone wondered why medical research has not found permanent solution to sicknesses like cancer, hypertension, diabetes, and HIV, to mention but a few? The reasons are not far from discoveries hitherto made on the higher bodies of man.

If any spiritual teacher promises you an elevated life, all you need to do is to look around him if he has been elevated; this is because a physician must first of all heal himself before healing another person. We live in the world of falsehood, where truth is upturned. That is why some people still negate the reality of spiritual warfare that is presently going on.

In discussing this, one of the things that come to mind is the activity of the devil in the dark realm. People who engage in astral travel consciously do risk many things. Among the problems, which can confront the etheric body in the astral plane, are snake bites, infliction of various sicknesses and much more. On the other hand, if a Christian is weak in prayers, his higher (etheric) body in the dream could be manipulated to serve a demonic purpose. His body could be used as a playground for so many demonic exercises. One must be very careful and moderate himself to suit the higher life of spirituality reality.

One of the ways the agents of darkness put people in bondage is through dream experience. Barrenness could be inflicted, mental disorder, retardation of progress, restlessness, hallucination, nightmares, to mention but a few, all of these could be contacted in the dream if an attack is channelled towards one.

No matter how educated you are, do not disregard this ultimate truth because it is a pointer to your freedom. One should not just begin to panic whenever one has unfavorable experience in the dream world; as Christians, we do have the power to overcome whatever be the attack the enemy has projected.

One may be shot at with a gun in the dream. The moment the subtle body is seen, and struck or shot at, the physical body will show the marks. If you begin to panic, the enemy will consolidate his power upon you and will further manipulate you the more, but if you see the mark and consequently take consolation and succor in the word of God, you shall continue to uphold your banner of victory. The Bible says, “And they overcame him by the blood of the lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death” Rev 12: 11.

I wish to state here that the high percentage of sorrow in most communities in Nigeria today is as a result of psychic attack in the realm of the spirit. Behind maleficent forces are to be found witches or juju men (native doctors) who consciously manipulate elemental forces of nature for selfish and despotic purposes.

Those who hate intensely in their hearts, even though they may not be involved in the conscious demonic manipulation of witchcraft or juju men, pose potential danger and are very destructive unconsciously. So many women have brought about the downfall of their husbands through their thoughts, the same with some men. Let it be emphasized here that not everybody is prone to psychic attack because there are people you cannot attack, I mean true born-again Christians. There are some people that, when they are attacked, they consult herbalists or juju doctors for solutions. Be informed that what any juju doctor will do is to use his demonic power to prevent a tear in your aura, in case of an attack, or to ensure that the etheric body does not respond to death initiated by witches and wizards.