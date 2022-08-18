By Christopher Oji

Former vice chairman (South West) of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has accused unseen hands who he described as demons and devil of fueling crisis in the party.

George who spoke on a live television programme last night appealed to the River State Governor, Nyesom Wike and the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, to give up their extreme position in order not to play into hands of enemies of the party.

“Nyesom Wike and Atiku Abubakar should cool down. Your personal interest cannot be bigger than the interest of our great party. You should know that there is no organisation that has no problem but ability to settle it is what matters. We have the capacity to settle the problem.

“Sometimes, I begin to think that unseen hands are causing the problem. Sometimes, I also think that demons and the devil have entered our party. Anyway, we will surprise Nigerians the way we shall settle the crisis. We shall succeed. The Board of Trustee has stepped in. These are people who are no longer seeking any political positions, so we are men of integrity. We were supposed to meet on Monday but we have postponed our meeting to Friday. On the issue of Senator Iyocha Ayu, he should know that our founding fathers in their wisdom divided the country into six geopolitical zones so that every political zone will be represented. If the president comes from one zone ,the vice president should come from another zone. The same thing applies to the Senate down to the last position. So, zoning in our party is sanscrosanct. Ayu was secretary to (Prof Jerry) Gana, so he knows the truth…”

On the visit by the All Progressive Party (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, George said he was wasting his time asthe former president would tell him the truth.

“I have no qualms and no problem with that because Obasanjo is a father and a father should always welcome his children. But Tinubu has nothing to offer. Aside the Federal Government, Lagos that he is priding himself that he built is the highest in debt. I thank God that the electoral process has been mordernised, it is no longer business as usual. There is no more carrying of electoral boxes by hands where our people will be chased away and the electoral results manipulated.”