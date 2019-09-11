“The song I will sing to the glory of Godis to thank Him for answering my prayer. My story was a precarious one. I neverknew that God still answers prayer in this manner. Glory to God for hisgoodness in my life…It’s a long story but let me in summary say that I wassynonymous to poverty. In the past, nobody from my family has ever owned a car,not to talk of building a house; I came from a cursed family and everything inmy family went haywire as we were humiliated by poverty.

Istarted life as an apprentice that served a man for eight years withoutsettlement. Thereafter, I resorted to doing hard jobs and it continued to theextent that I was doing block or bricklaying jobs to make a living. I was Mr. Povertyin reality…in the process, I lost my father and he was buried the same day andthe entire community where I hail from regarded our family as a reference pointto poverty. As if that was not enough, those that came from other communitiesto ask for our daughters hands in marriage were completely discouraged as ifthey were marrying poverty. This situation made our girls, young and beautifulto remain unmarried. I took the bull by the horn and decided to invite many menof God for prayers. They came at intervals and saw different kinds of things asthey were led yet nothing happened for good.

Every kobo I made went into inviting men ofGod for family libration. No prayer worked for us as we remained the same inevery generation. On one occasion, my brother contacted you and you told himwhat to do which became a serious issue to us, if you can recall, it was earlyin 2017 that we contacted you. After some months we were able to get sixbottles of your oil as you divinely instructed.

Weall came home and religiously did the prayer and waited for weeks for themanifestation, but nothing happened. Some became disappointed and refused tofollow your second and third instructions. But I and three others did and onthe third time, the unexpected started happening. When my master that I servedfor eight years called me after twenty-two years and asked me to send him myaccount details, I thought it was a joke.

Wheneventually I sent it to him, he sent in some millions of Naira to me andapologized to me for how he treated me. In fact, I thought it was a dream, heasked another of his friend to assist him to send some money to me, andeventually the person called me and also sent in some millions of Naira to metogether with some goods to sale. I was confused and if you could recall theday I called you and started crying…Dear Prof, Uzorma, when my family saw whathappened to three of us that continued with your prayers and instructions, theyturned back and joined us…today, the spiritual barrier of poverty has beenbroken, four of my sisters are now happily married and enjoying theirmarriages.

As a matter of fact, God has answered ourprayer through patience and keeping to your spiritual instructions. I and mybrothers are doing well… business is growing and we are enjoying our faith inChrist Jesus. God be with you sir…” Mr. Modest Ibe Email [email protected]

“Dear brother in Christ, kindly publishthis testimony but withhold my contact. I am a senior citizen who retired manyyears ago with three wives and confusion to add to it. I never thought I wouldbe alive today if not for the good work the Lord is using you to do forhumanity.

Iwas poisoned by my second wife who is from Anambra State for marrying herfriend. In fact, the moment the third woman came into my family, everythingturned upside-down. I lost my peace and embraced war…My second wife made surethat her friend lost her first and second pregnancies. I separated them allyet, they carried fight to one another.

Whenshe poisoned me, she thought I was going to die and in fact, I was at the pointof death when my first wife assisted me to order three bottles of your oil andassisted me in doing the prayer, which eventually brought about my healingtoday. She is a good woman but never had any child for me which made me tomarry the second and the third wives respectively.

The true story is that when I drank the oilyou sent to us, I vomited something that was dark and l lack words to describehow it was. The moment I vomited the substance, my whole body was restored andit was as if cold water was poured on my entire body system. For the first timeafter nine months, I had a good sleep and today, my health that was a thing ofconcern to me has been restored.

I am completely healed and fit to go towork if possible…I can’t thank you enough my brother…the woman as her case isnow is in the hands of God…I prayed back to sender prayer and it becameeffective in reality…May the peace of God and his divine blessings be upon youfor allowing yourself to be used by God to free many…Be blessed.” Chief EkuriW.B. Contacts withheld.

We are still discussing the process ofkilling without contact whether it is called systematic or sympathetic magiceven if you decide to call it esoteric cosmogony or magnetic hypnotism it isalmost the same thing. However, without going into different areas of thismanipulation be informed that whichever way by which result is achieved in thisesoteric and demonic manipulation has to do with the agency of evil spirit thatare prevailing more in the world of man.

Beinformed that the strongest of this occult manipulation that is very terriblewhich also works in mysterious ways to the glory of Satan is the practice ofAPETA, which is also known as “invocation-Shooting”, this is a form ofsympathetic magic or magnetic hypnotism. Now from the foregoing and through theprocess of “invocation-shooting” a person who now desires to destroy any personthrough occult power whether or not he has grudges against the intended victimor not does not matter to the powers that will work it out.

Through this process, some evil agents havedestroyed so many people without recourse to anything in the past. The forcesare like zombies they are acted upon by human conscious evil ability. There aresome too who when they are in motion, the only language they hear is that ofcommand and this is what is practically applied to invocation shooting.

Through a process of sympathetic magic orinvocation shooting, the fellow will make a mud image of his intended victim,and at mid-night sets a cup filled with hot water up, calls the name of thefellow (whether enemy or not) for three times and then recite a particularmantra for three times. The mantra that will be recited is based on the personcontact with the inner cosmic masters together with the level of his consciousnessand mystical background.

Atthe end of the above, the occultist or spiritualist then shoots at the figurewhich he has made with mud. He will either shoot with a miniature bow and orarrow or a den-gun. At the instant the victim feels a sharp pain in any regionof the body which, in the figure representing him, has been struck by any ofthe used objects. A wound, or abscess, quickly develops, from which he soondies unless he recognizes the nature of the (attack) injury and decided tofight through serious back to sender prayer. This can as well happen while theperson is asleep and carried away by emotions of life.