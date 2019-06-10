A former Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Dr. Harold Demuren is to function as the ‘Lead Speaker’ at the 2019 Conference and Awards of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC), slated for July 17, at the Raddison Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Demuren will be sharing his wealth of experience after years of service in top management positions in both public and private sectors of the aviation industry, as he speaks on the conference theme: ‘Boosting Aviation Investment Through Policy.’

Apart from Demuren, other Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of airlines and government agencies would also be part of the panel of discussants at the event.

Alhaji Muneer Bankole, CEO of Med-View Airline is the Chairman of the occasion, while other guests include: Mr. Allen Onyema, Chairman, Air Peace Limited; Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, Managing Director, Arik Air; Capt. Hamisu Yadudu, Chief Executive Officer, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN); Engr. Akin Olateru, Commissioner/CEO for Accident Investigation Bureau; Capt. Usman Muhtar, Director General of the NCAA, and Mr. Gbenga Olowo, President of the Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ART).

Speaking recently with aviation journalists at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos, Demuren commended the Nigerian media for its dispassionate critique of the aviation industry which he noted had left positive impact on the industry.

“I can never forget the aviation media and journalists for the role you have been playing putting operators, regulators and stakeholders on our toes to do the right thing that will help the industry,” added Demuren.

Demuren is an aeronautical engineer with over four decades of experience in the global and Nigerian aviation industry. He obtained a Master of Science (Msc) degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Kiev Institute of Aeronautical Engineering in the then Union of the Soviet Socialist Republic (USSR) and a Doctor of Science (Phd) degree in Aircraft Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA.

As Director General of the NCAA, he was instrumental to major reforms in the Nigerian aviation sector, especially in the country’s attainment of the United States (US) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Category One Certification (Cat-1) status for the Lagos international airport.