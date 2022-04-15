Burial plans have been announced for Late Ezinne Paulina Nwanneka Okafor (JP),Odueze Nwanyi,of Ezealoke kindred in Umudimkwa,Umudim Nnewi in Nnewi North L.G.A Anambra State.

According to the Funeral arrangements signed by Chief Uchenna Okafor, vigil mass will take place on Wednesday April 20,2022 by 5pm in her compound at Nnewi.Funeral service will follow on Thursday, April 21,2022 by 10am, Interment follows immediately at her husband’s compound.

Condolence visits continue by Friends and well wishers on Friday April 22,2022 while outing service will take place at St.Simon Umudimkwa Umudim Nnewi

She is survived by children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, and numerous relations.