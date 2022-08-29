Napoli boss, Luciano Spalletti has explained that there is no truth in the rumours linking Victor Osimhen to Manchester United.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of Napoli’s league clash with Fiorentina, Spalletti revealed that Napoli owner Aurelio Di Laurentiis informed him that there had been no offer for the Nigerian.

Reports in the Italian and English media suggest that a deal worth €140 million is in the pipeline that would take Osimhen from Napoli to United, with the Portuguese superstar going in the opposite direction.

But Spalletti insists Napoli has received no communication for such a complicated transfer from Manchester United. And the veteran tactician insists that should the possibility of a move arises, it would not be a swap deal.

Spalletti said, “It would not be an exchange, but two operations.

“We are talking about someone who has won more Championships, scored more goals, has the quality to be anywhere on the pitch, he is someone who solves things even on his own.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly hinted that Manchester United’s bid for Osimhen will arrive in Naples in the coming hours.

It could be an offer too good for Napoli to refuse and could see United win the race for a striker who has been courted by half of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Spalletti is not surprised that Osimhen is admired by many, insisting that the striker’s quality would always make him a transfer interest in any window.

“For someone as strong as Osimhen, the market is always open,” Spalletti noted.