Emmanuel Dennis matched a record held by four former Premier League stars during Watford’s clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Dennis scored and earned a penalty, but it was not enough to prevent Watford from a 4-2 loss against Leicester City in their Premier League clash .

The Nigeria international followed in the footsteps of former Leeds United star Eric Cantona , Tottenham Hotspur icon Jurgen Klinsmann, ex-Chelsea winger Arjen Robben (11), former Arsenal star Andrey Arshavin (10) and Manchester United ace Bruno Fernandes (9).

When the Watford striker got on the scoresheet in the 61st minute, he became the sixth player in Premier League history to reach both five goals and assists in 12 or fewer matches.

Prior to the visit to the King Power Stadium, Dennis was on target against Aston Villa, Norwich City, Everton and Manchester United, while he provided two assists each against Manchester United and Everton, and set up a goal in the opening day win against Villa.

A mistake by William Troost-Ekong led to James Maddison opening the scoring in the 16th minute, Joshua King equalised when he dispatched a penalty won by Dennis on the half-hour mark, but Jamie Vardy changed the game in a blink of any eye, scoring a brace assisted by Maddison, to put Leicester City 3-1 up at the break.

