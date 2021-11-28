Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis has labeled Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest players in the world despite the Hornets 4-1 thrashing of Manchester United last Saturday.

The scoreline would have been more emphatic had Ismaïla Sarr not missed a penalty in the first half.

With the presence of Super Eagles teammates William Troost-Ekong and Oghenekaro Etebo, Dennis, a summer signing from Club Brugge, has quickly adapted to life at Vicarage Road.

The 24-year-old was brought in to score and create goals and he has delivered with a goal involvement of nine (5 goals, 4 assists) in eleven Premier League outings.

For the first time in his career, Dennis faced the top scoring player in football history, Ronaldo last weekend.

Ronaldo has hit the ground running since return to Manchester United for a second spell, netting ten goals in fifteen matches.

On taking applause from the Watford fans after the win vs United, Dennis told Inside the Hive : “It was special, it was really an amazing victory.

