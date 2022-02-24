Watford forward, Emmanuel Dennis, could play a role in Nigeria’s World Cup play-off against Ghana next month after holding clear-the-air talks with the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Dennis did not play at the recent Africa Cup of Nations, with the NFF claiming Watford were “baring fangs” over the situation.

The forward had not originally been named in Nigeria’s squad for the tournament as he was out of favour under former boss Gernot Rohr.

When Rohr was sacked on the eve of AFCON it looked like Dennis may join as a late call-up, but he stayed to help Watford’s relegation fight.

The 24-year-old, however, could return to international duty next month after holding talks with NFF president Amaju Pinnick last week.

Pinnick met with a number of Nigeria players who play in England, including Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho, and held talks with them in London.

Dennis was one of those to speak to Pinnick and it has seemingly opened the door for him to return ahead of Nigeria’s World Cup play-off next month against Ghana.