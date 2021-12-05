Watford manager Claudio Ranieri has continued to sing the praises of Emmanuel Dennis, with his latest comments complimenting the Nigerian international as far from being an ordinary man.

Immediately after Dennis grabbed his sixth Premier League goal against Chelsea at the Vicarage Road in midweek, Ranieri revealed his affection towards the 24-year-old is because the attacker’s desire is always to be creative and decisive.

The Super Eagles striker was a low-key, €4 million addition to the Watford squad in the summer, with a big question mark hanging on his character.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

And after an unconvincing loan spell in the Bundesliga with Cologne last season and the sour end to his stay at Club Brugge, he was not expected to light the Premier League so brightly, so soon.

But Dennis has been excellent from day one in England, scoring on his debut in a 3-2 defeat of Aston Villa. He has amassed six goals and five assists in total and is fast becoming a Hornets fan’s favourite.

Ranieri, though, is not one of those surprised to see the tricky attacker adapt so quickly to the rigours of the English top-flight.

The ex-AS Roma gaffer has pointed to the Champions League night of October 1st, 2019, when Dennis scored twice for Club Brugge away to Real Madrid as the moment the Nigerian showed he has something more than many other footballers.

“I’m not surprised because he is a very good player,” said Ranieri, as quoted by the Standard.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .