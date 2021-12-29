Watford’s head Claudio Ranieri says William Troost-Ekong and Emmanuel Dennis will remain with club until January 1.

The duo are included in Nigeria’s squad for the 2022 African Cup of Nations which is expected to kick off on 9th of January 2022 in Cameroon.

The third Nigerian on Watford’s roaster, Oghenekaro Peter Etebo wasn’t included in Nigeria final 28-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations because of injury.

The Stoke City loanee, 26, moved to Vicarage Road in July and made six appearances in the Premier League before suffering a thigh injury in September.

Speaking on Dennis and Ekong invitation, Ranieri said they would be with the Nigerian squad after Watford’s Premier League game against West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspurs.

Ranieri added that, they are important to the his team and they have to help them get points, before leaving for Afcon.

“They will stay with us until Tottenham [January 1], all four,” Ranieri told the club’s official website.