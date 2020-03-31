Club Brugge forward, Emmanuel Dennis has been ranked as the third most expensive player in Belgium after his transfer market value was put at €17 million (about N7 billion).

Jonathan David of KAA Gent is the costliest player in Belgium with a market value of €25 million.

Dennis, who has already been capped by both the Super Eagles and Nigeria U23s, has seen his transfer value rise from €12 million to €17 million after some outstanding displays in both the Champions League and the Europa League and against the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United.

He is one of four Club Brugge stars who made the top 10 most expensive players in Belgium.

The former FC Zorya of Ukraine winger has been linked with a big-money move recently with several top Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Newcastle United, among interested suitors.