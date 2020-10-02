By Tony Ogaga

One of Africa’s fastest-rising clothing line brands, TCM Brand, played host to dozens of Nigerian celebrities, influencers, powerbrokers and the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry at its Re-launch Party which took place at the Pearl Garden, Lekki, Sunday, September 27.

Hosted by top Nollywood actress and presenter, Nancy Isime alongside award-winning presenter, Denrele Edun, the event witnessed an amazing performance by ‘In My Maserati crooner,’ Olakira among others.

Indeed, the evening witnessed a blaze of fashion and entertainment displays and the TCM Re-launch Party rewarded guests in varying degrees including giving out a brand new iPhone 11 worth N.25m which was won by the best dressed for the occasion, talented actress and reality TV star, Bamike Adenibuyan aka Bambam who went home with the coveted award and cash prize.

Among others, Tessy Akpu, the CEO of TCM stated that the brand has established itself as one of the most influential clothing brands out of Nigeria with multiple clothing stores on the Lagos mainland and Island. Akpu also revealed that plans are currently underway to establish new outlets across Lagos and other states in Nigeria.

Speaking, Akpu said: “TCM brand specializes mostly in foreign feminine luxury outfits, shoes and bags. I am excited at the turnout and the support gotten from celebrities who graced the occasion. Here is a big shout out to all that made today a success.”

Indeed it was a galaxy of stars that graced the event. They included entertainers, celebrities, actors, business tycoons and well wishers. Top on the list was Teni Entertainer, Wanneka and Bambam among a host of others who lit the Re-lunch Party. Also in attendance were Big Brother Naija ex-housemates like Mike Edwards, Sir Dee, Esther, Jeff, Iyke, Geronimo, Khafi and Esther among a host of others.