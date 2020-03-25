Dentsu Aegis Network Sub Saharan Africa has launched Dentsu Data Labs – this specialist division will lead the way in data intelligence and consultancy, marketing technology and audience insights.

Dentsu Data Labs has a valuable data offering, with the combination of their proprietary research they have done in the SSA region, over the last 5 years. The unique way they have combined it with digital client ID’s and media owners data sets, is drastically increasing the relevance of the creative and content served to every consumer. The results have shown drastic increases in performance.

Their strength lies in their owned Customer Data Platform, which manages and protects anonymised personal consumer information, allowing the division to build customised audiences for clients across the region, that will drive efficiency and real-time insight into elusive consumers. Dentsu Aegis Network has a proven record in pioneering the digital arena, having heavily invested in programmes such as Consumer Connection System and Ecos, across SSA. With personalised communication being essential to brands, it will further elevate their offering.

They combine data driven and technologically enabled ethos, with an idea-led and people-focussed approach.

These insights and understanding create a unique and differentiated solution which underpin clients’ decision making, helping them to identify, reach, understand, retain and grow their customer base.

Powered by experts in the data and technology, their team of experienced data scientists and engineers drive business performance for clients across industries. The offering is now available in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana.

Dawn Rowlands, CEO for Dentsu Aegis Network SSA, said: “Getting the most out of data and technology is a critical driver of success in the digital economy. When used well, they enable brands to create closer relationships with their customers through more relevant, compelling communications and experiences. That’s where Dentsu Data Labs comes in. Preparing for the future of Dentsu the most important goal for us is to help our clients grow and transform themselves digitally by ensuring that we are one step ahead of the rapidly evolving cultural landscape in Africa. This data foundation will allow for the use of AI and personal communication at scale in Africa.