Kid Fashionista, Denzel Essien has emerged winner of the third edition of La Mode Magazine’s, 2022 ‘Kid of The Year’ online competition recently concluded on May 1, 2022.

The third edition of the competition saw some of the most fashionable and fabulous kids across the country fiercely battle it out together, taking on weekly tasks and activities, for who will emerge as the La Mode Kid of The Year 2022, so to be the face of the next generation of African fashion and lifestyle.

At the end of the competition, Essien emerged as the winner, with Paula Kenneth and Aviela Attahiru emerging as the first and second runner-up respectively.

The winners are bided to receive amazing prizes which includes the sum of N500,000, a cover and special interview features on the prestigious La Mode Magazine, special recognition award at the La Mode Magazine Green October Event 2022 “La Mode Kid of the year award recognition, Walk the runway at the Green October Event 2022, massive media exposure, Special styling by top kids fashion brands, special photoshoot sessions, Special recognition awards, endorsement deals, among others.

Speaking about the development, Founder, La Mode Magazine, Sandra Odige said the competition was organised in a bid to promote and shine the light on the faces of the next generation of African Fashion and Lifestyle industry, “as well as search for the most fashionable and stylish kids in the country, to represent its prestigious brand all year round.”

La Mode Magazine is an award-winning top-notch publication and one of the best in Africa. It is a Nigeria based monthly print and digital publication established in 2011. The Magazine brand is known for its innovative and creative initiatives and style of publishing, and has over 70 editions featuring notable personalities and celebrities of all works of life.

