After her relative successes as serial entrepreneur, Deola Layade, stunned her teeming fans and admirers when she announced her incursion into the movie industry and then screened her first production, Labyrinth, a short movie themed on family, infidelity, and morality. At the special screening, held at the American Corner in Jericho, Ibadan, Layode, the versatile CEO of Azaria Bespoke, a top of the range shoe-making company in Nigeria, hosted select movie critics, media personalities, actors and other stakeholders in the entertainment business. Given her touch of class as a successful bespoke shoemaker, not a few have expressed delight in her new foray which they see as a breath of fresh air into already growing industry in the country.

Layade, who is the executive producer, said Labyrinth is the story of a young family shaken by the husband’s infidelity with gripping details and suspense. She revealed that the flick is for the film festivals at home and abroad. The graduate of the Rare Edge Films Academy was full of praises for the Director of the movie, Adebola Ogunsina, the writer, Isaac Ayodeji and the entire cast and crew who gave their best to the film which has received the approval of movie critics and many other viewers. Layade, as an actor, has also starred in about five Nollywood movies including Eyitayo. She expressed joy at her debut as a movie director and hinted that the encouragement to come into the movie industry came from her friends who watched her first acting and felt she was born for the screen.

Layade, poised to bring out the best in the Nigerian entertainment circuit, is already working on other movie projects with Labyrinth as just a teaser.