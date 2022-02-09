From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, has congratulated Governor Kayode Fayemi on his 57th birthday describing him as “God’s gift to the Land of Honour and Nigeria.”

The Deputy Governor in a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Governor’s 57th birthday said the Ekiti helmsman has used the greater part of his life to serve God and humanity with uncommon passion.

Otunba Egbeyemi in a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, described his boss as a study in service, diligence, sacrifice, patriotism, altruism, compassion and commitment to growth and development of Ekiti State in particular and Nigeria in general.

He said Governor Fayemi’s hard work has been locally, nationally and globally acknowledged as a template for good governance in the key sectors which was borne out of his pedigree as a team player and putting the interests of the masses first.

The Deputy Governor remarked that all policies and projects executed by the Governor and his administration during his first and second terms in office were geared towards making life easier and better for the electorate who popularly elected him into office.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Describing Dr Fayemi as a man of history and a product of Providence, Otunba Egbeyemi said the Governor’s place among iconic leaders has been assured and he will be on the positive side of history for his uncommon passion in defying challenges to put smiles on the faces of the people he leads.

Otunba Egbeyemi who also noted that Dr Fayemi has become a respected national leader and a global figure said the Governor has engraved his footprints on the sands of time for being a problem solver whose views cannot be waved aside on key topical issues.

The Deputy Governor further lauded Dr Fayemi for bringing vibrancy to the chairmanship of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) which he noted has assisted governments at all levels in proffering solutions to problems confronting the polity.

Otunba Egbeyemi urged the Governor not to relent in his selfless service to his home state and Nigeria noting that his irrepressible energy, invaluable experience and intellectual acumen will continue to be beneficial to his compatriots within and outside office.

He said: “Governor Fayemi is a wonderful boss, he is a gift to us in Ekiti and he is also a gift to Nigeria. His commitment and dedication to taking Ekiti to greater heights have never been in doubt.”