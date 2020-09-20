Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, yesterday, boasted that Governor Godwin Obaseki and himself would emerge victorious at the polls.

Shaibu said this while speaking with journalists shortly after casting his vote at his polling unit, Ward 11, Unit 5 at Jattu, Etsako West Local Government Area. He voted at about 10:30 am.

“I am optimistic that we will win the election. You know I am a man of the people and we have a technocrat as a governor; people who ordinarily would not have come are out to vote are all here; so I am expecting a bigger victory for us.”

He said although he was satisfied with the turnout of voters, it would have been more if not for initial tension generated by the campaigns.

“I have never lost in an election; I am a grassroots politician and a man of the people. The crowd would have been more than this but I think as time goes on, people will turn up for the election. Don’t forget that this is my community and whether there is gunshot or not, they will stand by me.”