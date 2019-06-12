Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Deputy Governor of Gombe State Dr. Manasah Daniel Jatau, has appealed to deputy governors across the country to complement their governors instead of competing with them

This he said is necessary in order to avoid rancour and smoothen their relationships, which in turn will galvanise development for the populace.

Manasah spoke during an interactive seasion with members of Gombe State Correspondents Chapel.

He reiterated the role of a deputy governor, which he stressed is mainly to complement and not to compete with the governor.

‘‘The competition usually affects and cause conflicts between organisations and institutions like the press as well as security apparatus of the country.

The deputy governor also called on the press to support the new administration in the state by being fair in their reportage: “You have the bigger advantage of knowing what is happening in the society So we expect you to help us with information that could help build and develop Gombe State,” the deputy governor stated.

The chairperson of the Chapel, Hajara Leman, had earlier appealed to the deputy to carry journalists along by sharing first hand information and plans of government.