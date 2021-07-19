From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan has advised President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to tackle insecurity and corruption by deploying advanced technology and quality programmes.

He spoke during the 50th birthday celebration of former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, in Abuja, yesterday.

The former president showered encomiums on Chidoka, who he described as a special person and gift to Anambra State and Nigeria.

“The day you (Osita) were born was the day armed robbers were first shot in Nigeria, it speaks a lot. Luckily you are not an armed robber. But gone are the days when armed robbers were being shot.

“Cases of armed robbery and others going on now shows clearly that bullets alone cannot stop it or other criminal activities. It requires top quality programmes of government, it requires technology, it requires a lot to stop armed robbery and all forms of crimes, including corruption that we talk about every day, because it is difficult to make a rule and think that that would solve the problems. As you are killing armed robbers, others are robbing the pockets of others in the same arena. That is the kind of society we are in today. Things are becoming more complex with the introduction of It (Information Technology) that is now ruling the world.

“The celebration of 50th birthday of Osita shows that he is a special person. It is a happy moment for all of us. Osita Chidoka is a blessing to the nation; those close to him know him very well. I didn’t know him until when I got involved in politics and got to Abuja as Vice President and when I took over after I lost my President. I have seen in him as very talented and very strategic. And he is somebody that really go for a number of things. And look at how Osita has made this programme very unique. He is a gift to Anambra State, he is gift to Nigeria. Osita has called us to come and celebrate his 50 years on earth. He has achieved results. He became Corps Marshal of FRSC and brought a lot of innovation, technology and ingenuity into the FRSC. He is somebody that can turn things around and we wish him well..”

In his vote of thanks, the celebrant reflected on his life journey in the pat 50 years, paying special commendation to his former boss, Late Ojo Maduekwe and Arthur Eze, who he revealed did not only facilitate his appointment as Minister of Aviation, but also played important roles in his journey up the leader.

The celebrant who distributed over N6.5 million to children born across the country on Sunday announced N15 million donation from Arthur Eze to his church in Abuja. He thanked President Jonathan, Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngege, Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe among others important dignitaries, who were in attendance to celebrate with him.

