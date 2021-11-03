From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A deported woman, who reportedly dumped her two daughters inside well water in Osogbo, Osun state, has blamed her action on economic hardship.

The woman, whose name was yet unknown, claimed that she was deported from Omar in the United Arab Emirate, where she had been working and living peacefully.

It was gathered that the woman perpetrated the act at Koledowo street, Ibuaje area, behind Ilesa Motor Park, along Ilesa, Osogbo, on Monday evening.

The incident, however, caused pandemonium in the area when residents discovered what happened.

It was gathered that the two girls were between ages seven and five as residents wondered why the woman took such a decision.

The woman, whose voice was incoherent, said she was deported from abroad and life has been difficult for her.

She said that the ‘glory of her daughters had been used’ when she was away from home, hence the decision to throw them into the well water.

She said she was frustrated and she could not do anything other than throw the two girls into the well.

As at the time of filing this report, efforts were still on by the police and the people of the community to evacuate the two girls from the well.

