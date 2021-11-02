From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The woman whose name was yet unknown, claimed that she was deported from Omar in United Arab Emirate where she had been working and living peacefully.

It was gathered that the woman perpetrated the act at Koledowo street, Ibuaje area, behind Ilesa motor park, along Ilesa, Osogbo, on Monday evening.

The incident, however, caused pandemonium in the area when residents discovered what happened.

It was gathered that the two girls were between ages 7 and 5 as residents wondered why the woman would have taken such a decision.

The woman whose voice was incoherent, said she was deported from abroad and life has been difficult for her.

The woman who also claimed that the glory of her daughters have been used when she was away from home, hence the decision to throw them into the well water.

She said she was frustrated and she could not do anything than throw the two girls into the well.