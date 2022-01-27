From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The deposed Deji of Akure, Oluwadare Adepoju Adesina on Thursday passed on.

A statement issued by Dapo Adesina indicates that the deposed traditional ruler passed on in a private hospital in Abuja.

The late Adepoju was deposed by former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko after he had beaten his wife publicly and inflicted injuries on her.

The wife of Adesina who he beat openly leading to his removal had also died.

Adesina said the deposed monarch prayed for the peace of Akure before his passage.

He said “the late deposed Deji of Akure Kingdom said God made it possible for him as a son of the Osupa Ruling House to ascend the throne as the Deji of Akure Kingdom 100 years years after the reign of the Ojijigogun ruling house.

“The 45th Deji of Akure promulgated and ensured implementation of reasonable market price control during his reign. He also recovered and took possession of Ilula Recreation Centre from a powerful cabal back to Akure Kingdom.

“Oba Adepoju during his reign also provided local security and fair judgement was the order of the day.

“Shortly before he passed on, he predicted that Akure shall be great. Specifically he predicted that an Akure son will lead Nigeria as President. Finally he urged the good people of Akure Kingdom to always live in oneness and peace,” he added