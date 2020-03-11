Desmond Mgboh, Kano, Ndubuisi Orji and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Okwe Obi, Abuja

The dust raised by the sack of Muhammad Sanusi 11 is not in a hurry to settle as his legal team has threatened to go to court.

The counsel described his banishment and detention as unconstitutional and illegal.

Kano Government dethroned Sanusi on Monday, over what it tagged “outright disregard for the state government and Kano Emirate’s traditional norms.”

Sanusi was earlier taken to Loko Development Area of Nasarawa State and later relocated to Awe Local Government Area also in the state.

The legal team pointed out that Section 35 of the constitution guaranteed the right of every citizen to personal liberty.

“The basis of denial of personal liberty are set set out clearly in this section of the constitution. None applies to the case of the Emir.

“We call on the authorities, in particular the Inspector General of police, the Director General of the Department of State Services and the Attorney General of the Federation to ensure the immediate release of the HH Muhammadu Sanusi so that he could reunite with his family.

The lawyers said though they have no instruction from the deposed Emir to challenge his deposition, the entire action was illegal and unconstitutional.

“The Kano State Emirate Council Law which was recently enacted by the government of Kano State does not give the State Executive Council or the Governor of Kano State to power to unilaterally remove the Emir.

“The reason they gave for the deposition of the Emir was alleged disrespect to lawful instruction from the authorities. The Emir was alleged to have refused to attend official programmes and meetings organised by government.”

They drew attention to the fact the Emir was never given a query for refusal to attend to such meetings or received any notice of such disrespect .

I’ve accepted my fate — Sanusi

In his first reaction, the deposed emir said he considered his dethronement as the will of God.

In a video recording, yesterday, the former CBN governor, whose grandfather was deposed as emir of Kano in 1963 and banished to Azare in Bauchi, asked the people of Kano to support the new emir.

Speaking in Hause, he said: “Every day of our life, we are engaged in thanking God for his blessings and kindness that are boundless. One of the numerous bounties of God upon me is that He decreed that I am crowned the King of Kano on the 8th of June 2014. He sustained us on this throne in good health for almost six years.

“Today, the Almighty, the one who gives power, has, as he had destined, taken the power He gave us.

For in every day of our life since we assume this throne, we have said, that Kingship is transient; the days destined for one to be on the throne are numbered. When that time comes, whether we like it or not, one must leave. For that reason, we have accepted all that God has designed to happen.

“We accept it, we are grateful and we are joyous, above all, we know it is best for us. We are grateful to the people of Kano, for the love they have shown us in all these years; we thank them for the love, for the loyalty.

“We thank all that assisted us in running this kingdom – the Council members and the district heads that backed our course.”

Why he was banished to Nasarawa – Kano govt

The deposed Emir was banished to Loko Local Government Area of Nasarawa State in line with tradition and for peace to reign in state, managing director of Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Bappa Dan’agundi, the state government representative who accompanied the police to evict Sanusi from palace and moved him to Nasarawa State, said yesterday morning.

“As you know in our culture, whenever an emir was deposed, he is banished to another town. I look at it as a tradition or security reason. He is staying with his chief of staff, Munir Sanusi (Dan Buran of Kano) and a domestic staff, while his family moved to Lagos while we were leaving Kano (Airport on Monday). We are just leaving the town (loko).”

He said Sanusi’s uncle and chief of staff, Munir Sanusi, and one domestic staff were staying with while his family members have been taken to Lagos.

CUPP, CISLAC condemn dethronement, banishment

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) condemned the dethronement and subsequent banishment.

The CUPP leader, Ikenga Ugochinyere, told journalists, yesterday, in Abuja, that Sanusi’s dethronement and banishment to Loko in Nasarawa State was illegal and an infringement on his fundamental human right.

Ugochinyere said though the opposition did not dabble into issues relating to the traditional institution, it would not watch the government perpetrate actions that are inimical to the rule of law and intimidate citizens.

The opposition spokesman, while admonishing Sanusi to seek redress in court, stated that the coalition will make a N3 million.

“We urge the peoples Emir to seek redress in court to set aside these barbaric and obnoxious action for the good of the nation and others who may be silenced and treated like him.”

Reacting, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene by upholding the Constitutional provisions to ensure that the rule of laws is adhered to and the dethroned Sanusi enjoys all his rights and freedom of movement.

In a statement, Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said his rights are guaranteed under Sections 34, 35, 36, 40 and most especially section 41 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, which safeguards the right of every citizen of Nigeria to move freely throughout Nigeria and to reside in any part thereof.

Rafsanjani said: “We vehemently and categorically uphold our position on citizens’ right to freedom of expression and movement as guaranteed under Section 39 and 41 of the Constitution. There is no justification for the humiliation, inhumane and degrading treatments as imposed on Sanusi upon his banishment.

Removal political rascality -ADP

The National Chairman of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Yabagi Yusuf Sani, has described his removal as unjust, draconian and urged the former governor of the apex bank to seek legal redress.

“Ganduje’s vindictive action against Emir Sanusi is callous, insensitive and an abuse of office since the Emir was not given fair hearing. Reasons attributed to the Emir’s dethronement are not only baseless, frivolous, witch-hunting but crude and leaves much to be desired.”