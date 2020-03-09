Aloysius Attah and Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Deposed Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi; Chairman of Innoson Motor Manufacturing, Chief Innocent Chukwuma and industrialist, Chief Daniel Chukwudozie of Dozzy Group will be conferred with the prestigious honourary doctorate degrees of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka during its 14th convocation ceremony this week.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Charles Esimone who disclosed this during a press conference to kick start the convocation activities in Awka said the honourary awardees were chosen because of their outstanding positive contributions to Nigerian society at large and the university education in particular.

Esimone also disclosed that over 2,821 will be awarded a post graduate degree and over 6,750 first degree awardees, while 329 will receive a doctorate degree, 49 bagging first-class honours in the 2018/2019 academic session.

He said the convocation activities will feature a research fair to be chaired by the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Fund, TETFUND, Prof Suleiman Bogoro while the convocation lecture will be delivered by the Chairman, Afrexim Bank, Prof Benedict Okey Orama, chaired by the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, NUC, Prof Abubakar Rasheed.

The vice-chancellor appreciated the visitor of the university, President Muhammadu Buhari and TETFUND for the support to the university and noted that UNIZIK under his administration is poised to make an impact to improve on the overall ranking and rating of the university.

He said convocation ceremony will continue to be an annual event in the university while there will be no backlog or delayed results for graduating students even as he assured that first class graduates and best graduating students will be retained by the university after their national youth service.

He dispelled the rumour of increment in school fees in the university and said the administration will maintain zero tolerance for indiscipline but disciplinary action will follow due process in implementation.