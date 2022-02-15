From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Family Empowerment Initiative (FEI) has commended the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives (DEPOWA), for training 63 widows and orphans in catering, hotel management, fashion designing, computer science, make-up cosmetology, gele tying, detergent production and hairdressing.

FEI President Felicia Adamu said in a statement the gesture would assuage the plights of the beneficiaries especially at a time the country is experiencing economic hardship.

Adamu urged DEPOWA President Barr Vickie Irabor to maintain the tempo as such magnanimity was a morale booster to serving military personnel in their struggle to combat banditry in the country.

She extended her appreciation to the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Leo Irabor, and the Service Chiefs for sponsoring DEPOWA’s social intervention programmes.

“The various programmes of DEPOWA under Barr (Mrs) Vickie Irabor are indeed speaking to the need of households.

“They are morale boosters to our troops who are engaged in various operations across the country against the enemies of Nigeria.

“FEI also commend the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Leo Irabor for the non-kinetic strategies adopted in dealing with the security challenges in the country.

“We appeal to beneficiaries to make maximum use of this opportunity. We also appeal to Nigerians to continue to support our Armed Forces as they make sacrifices for peace and stability of our country,” she said.