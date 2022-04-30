From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA) on Friday distributed food items to 50 widows of soldiers killed in the counter insurgency war and other internal security operations across the country.

The food items include ten kilograms of rice, millet, packs of noodles, beverages and cash, among other items.

Presenting the food items to the widows, DEPOWA president, Mrs Anwuli Irabor, who commiserated with them on the loss of their breadwinners, said the items and the cash were to alleviate the sufferings the widows were going through and to encourage them to remain strong for their children.

While noting that the Armed Forces would continue to appreciate the contributions of their husbands who paid the supreme price to keep the country one, Mrs Irabor said the Armed Forces would continue to support them.

Responding on behalf of the widows, Mrs Blessing Ibrahim thanked the DEPOWA president for the gifts and for always caring for widows of fallen soldiers. She prayed God to continue to protect officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The widow, who said life has not been easy for them after losing their husbands and breadwinners, said that the help they get from the Armed Forces from time to time has kept them going.