Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) has restated its commitment to empowering wives of the fallen heroes and less privileged in the society in order to improve their lives and enable them contribute the economic development of the country.

President of the Association, Omobolanle Olonisakin, made the pledge at the 8th edition graduation of 66 candidates which included 21 widows of fallen heroes and vulnerable youths at DEPOWA Skills Acquisition Centre, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Olonisakin, said in her remarks, that training and empowerment is part of the association’s contribution to the development of women and the less privileged, especially wives of the fallen heroes.

She said: “We are graduating 66 students in different vocations with start-up kits. We prioritise the welfare and wellbeing of our fallen heroes widows,their wards and needy in the society.

“The training would help them enhance their skills in their various locations and also help them become entrepreneurs, thus making them relevant and helpful to their families.”

Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, who spoke through the Director Civic Relationship, Defence Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Aa Kassimu appreciated DEPOWA, for playing a supportive role in the lives of the Armed Forces and also pledged to joined in the service.

“We would canvass for more support for DEPOWA to make sure individual organization in the country can support the training and sponsor children and less privileged in the society to come and benefit from subsequent exercises.”

One of the beneficiaries and a window, Bosede Oluwatoyi appreciated the association for giving them a new life and promised to make good use of what she have learned and acquired from them.