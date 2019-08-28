Molly Kilete, Abuja

A two-day training programme on personal finance management organised for members of the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA), has ended in Abuja.

The training organised in conjunction with Maxima Systems and Services Limited, is aimed at equipping wives of military officers on how to plan and use money allocated to them wisely.

The training focused mainly on areas of personal finance and financial planning process.

In her address on the occasion, wife of the Chief of Defence Staff and President of DEPOWA, Omobolanle Olonisakin, said the workshop apart from affording participants the forum to share and discuss their experiences, is also aimed at teaching them to live within their means and avoid taking unnecessary debts.

According to her, “a budget tells you how your income is allocated each month and enables you to find areas to cut back. Therefore, to become financially successful we need to plan and use money wisely.

Continuing, she said: “The objective of the workshop is to provide all the participants the forum to discuss, share experience, provide guidance and devise a strategy on how to live within our means and avoid taking new debts.”

She said “as we are all aware, when we talk about financial and management, women are more likely to manage their finances better than men.”