American pop star, Justin Bieber, has opened up on his struggles with mental health.

On Sunday, August 25, the pop star posted on social media a photo of instructions meant to assist those who may be experiencing anxiety attack.

The guidelines detail the process of grounding, which includes two steps: looking around you and finding “five things you can see, four things you can touch, three things you can hear, two things you can smell and one thing you can taste.”

It then explains the benefit of grounding, which is to “help you when you feel like you have lost control of your surroundings,” and encourages people to repost with the intent of helping someone in need.

Bieber’s “gramma ” shared the post with him, and now he is paying it forward. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the singer, 25, was seeking treatment for depression.

In an emotional post via Instagram back in March, he gave fans an update of his mental health. “Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit. Hopefully, what I’m going through will resonate with you guys,” he wrote. “Just feeling super disconnected and weird. I always bounce back so I’m not worried, just wanted to reach out and ask for you guys to pray for me.”

The ‘Sorry’ crooner also reportedly reached out to his ex, Selena Gomez for advice on dealing with depression, but eventually sought treatment at a mental health facility in New York.

Radar later learned he’s been responding well to treatments. However, a source exclusively shared, “he still has a long road ahead of him.”