From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Professor of Psychiatry and Medical Director, Federal Neuro Psychiatrist Hospital, Barnawa, Kaduna, Dr Aishatu Yusha’u Armiya’u, has said that there is a rise in suicide cases among women than men because women suffer depression more than their men counterparts.

Professor Armiya’u said the fact that depression is related to suicide, makes women more vulnerable to self-life taking than menfolk.

Fielding questions from Reporters, the Medical Director of the Psychiatric hospital said, though, recent studies in Nigeria indicated that 80 per cent of suicide reports were by men, age was however used which showed that younger women committed suicide more than men.

She noted that suicide at home, school and bridges was more common in women.

She said “There are gender differences in suicide rates. Financial constraints and marital conflicts were risk factors for females in recent studies. The risk factors for men are different. So in addressing suicide rates there is a need for a gendered approach and intervention. It is not one size fits all.

“In my considered opinion, I would still say more studies particularly government-funded community-based studies are needed to guide us in what would be appropriate and essential to do.

“Mental illness is a risk factor for suicide. This is why attention to mental health across different settings including homes, neighbourhoods, and schools to mention a few is important in addressing the burden of suicide in our society.

“It is a well-known fact that Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) such as abuse and neglect are risk factors for suicide. It is here we need to pay attention to parents, guardians and household members. They indeed play a significant role in reducing Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) that increase the risk of suicide and self-harming behaviours. Awareness and sensitization campaigns to these special populations will help go a long way in curbing the menace of suicide.”

According to her, involving schools where adolescents and youths spend a significant part of their time is key.

“The recognition of the warning signs in the classroom and reaching students early can have a profound impact.

“Evidence shows that most effective suicide prevention takes place upstream which means starting with parents/neighbours followed by educators in the classroom. In schools, there is a standard mental health clinician or mental health counsellor to student ratio. This provision is lacking in some of our school policies.

“The impact of religion on the likelihood of depression becomes reduced considerably when other factors are considered. In other words, the impact cannot reflect that religion is a panacea for depression. It has a role along with the need to see a mental health physician and use appropriate medications as well as talking therapies.

“The burden of depression therefore cannot be removed by religious factors alone. This is in no way saying that religion is not working. In fact, I usually tell people that the relationship between religion and science is reflected in Barbour’s model which recognizes a continuum of conflict, independence, dialogue and integration.

“The useful dimension here is dialogue and integration where the attending health team involves religious practices in the dialogue and integrates them with scientific practices for a robust effect on recovery in a person who has depression,” she added.