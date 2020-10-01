Ondo State deputy governor and governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Mr. Agboola Ajayi, has accused Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of mismanaging the fund meant for the development of oil rich regions of the state.

Ajayi, who spoke in Igbokoda, Agadagba and Igbekebo communities in Ilaje and Eseodo Local Governments Areas of the state as part of his campaign tour, said the fund meant for the development of the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) was in the purse of few individuals in the state.

He asked the governor and the management of the intervention agency to account for billions of Naira that came to the state from the 13 percent accrued to the state from the federation account.

He, however, promised to prevent the stealing of the fund meant for the development of Ilaje and Eseodo Local Government Areas if elected as governor of the state.

Also, he promised to increase the allocation meant for the development of the region if elected as the governor of the state.

Ajayi said one of the reasons he fell out with Akeredolu was the mismanagement of the fund accruing to the state for the development of the oil rich region.

He promised to address the difficult terrains of both Ilaje and Eseodo if given the opportunity to govern the state.

“God will not forgive those who steal our funds in OSOPADEC. It is unfortunate that this government cannot point to one project executed with our fund in the past three and a half years,” he stated.

Ajayi said the way Akeredolu treated him as his deputy showed there is nothing special about being Deputy Governor.

He said: “The prompt release of the OSOPADEC fund is far better than being a lame duck deputy nominated by the wife of the governor.

“I am not going to treat my deputy the way Akeredolu treated me. I am the one that said I am not interested in being a deputy. The wife of the governor now nominated Lucky Ayedatiwa as the running mate of her husband,” he added.

At Agadagba and Ode-Irele, the Deputy Governor said he would not show interest in any land dispute among communities in the Southern senatorial district if elected as governor.

He debunked the rumour that he is aligning with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the October 10 governorship election.