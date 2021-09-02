From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Deputy Governor Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi has congratulated the Onisan of Isan Ekiti, Oba Gabriel Ayodele Adejuwon, on his appointment and inauguration as the Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers.

The deputy governor said Oba Adejuwon’s emergence as the Chairman of the Council of Obas marks the beginning of a new chapter in the body to complement the state government’s peacebuilding initiatives.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, explained that the setting up of the Traditional Council for 2021 to 2023 under the chairmanship of the Onisan was in accordance with the provision of Section 2 (3) of the Council of Traditional Law No 3 of the year 2000.

The deputy governor in the statement also described the Traditional Rulers’ Chambers presently under construction as a great honour to the traditional institution and an iconic legacy project of the Governor Kayode Fayemi administration.

Otunba Egbeyemi also commended the immediate past Chairman of the Council, the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi, for his achievements recorded during his tenure.

He urged the new Chairman to build on the successes recorded during the tenure of his predecessor and take the Ekiti Council of Obas to a higher pedestal.

Describing the Onisan as tested, competent, cerebral and knowledgeable, the deputy governor expressed optimism that the monarch will bring his experience garnered in the public service before his enthronement to bear in his new assignment.

Otunba Egbeyemi urged brother Obas to cooperate with the Onisan to succeed in his new capacity noting that any success recorded during the tenure will be a collective glory to all traditional rulers in the state.

The deputy governor expressed satisfaction with the pace of work on the construction of the Ekiti State Traditional Rulers’ Chambers which he described as unprecedented in the state and a landmark project in the Southwest.

He prayed that God grant Oba Adejuwon wisdom, understanding, knowledge and sound health to succeed as the new Chairman of the Ekiti Council of Obas.

According to the deputy governor, the government had painstakingly selected 25 rotational members of the Council along with 43 permanent members urging the newly appointed members to see themselves as true representatives of the Chieftaincy and Traditional Institutions in the state.

Otunba Egbeyemi said: ‘Without being immodest, our Royal Fathers remain the custodians of the culture and tradition of our people, and we need to keep honouring them for their roles in the society.

‘The Council, among other roles therefore, is to advise the government on issues relating to customary and cultural matters, inter-communal relations and maintenance of public order in the state.

‘Let us all support the sacred royal institution and collectively build a prosperous Ekiti State that can stand among the comity of states in the federation.

‘Let us give maximum support to our amiable Governor, Dr John Kayode Fayemi in his quest to transform Ekiti State into an enviable position. I urge the entire members of the Council to support the Onisan of Isan Ekiti in promoting the Council and Ekiti State.’

